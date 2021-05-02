DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion Start: 9th Finish: 6th Moffitt started the Dutch Boy 150 from ninth as the starting grid was set by practice speeds.

A caution on lap one moved Moffitt up to seventh for the next restart. He moved into sixth on lap 20 and rode there until the halfway break.

The caution waved on lap 50 for the halfway break to allow teams to pit. The No. 46 CleanPacs crew gave Moffitt four fresh tires and fuel to be able to make it to the end of the race.

The North Carolina native restarted fifth after the break with 42 laps to go. Moffitt moved into fourth on the opening lap, but his Ford began to build tighter into the corner and loose on exit throughout the green-flag run. He ultimately fell to sixth at the finish.

The sixth-place result marks Moffitt's third consecutive top-10 of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.