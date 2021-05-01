ARCA: Ty Gibbs Leads Wire-to-Wire at Kansas Speedway

Ty Gibbs led wire-to-wire at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, piloting the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Gibbs, making his 31st career ARCA Menards Series start and leading all 100-laps of the event, will leave the track with his second ARCA victory of the year.

Drew Dollar started the afternoon in fifth and sat there for pretty much the entire 150-mile event. Dollar battled Gibbs for the top spot on the restart with 30 to go but got loose. The driver from Atlanta took home his seventh career ARCA top five.

Gibbs, after starting on the pole, takes the checkered flag for the 10th time of his ARCA career.

Corey Heim rounded out the top three finishers.

Jack Wood and Derek Griffith took home fourth and fifth.

Thad Moffitt, Greg Van Alst, Kyle Sieg, Nick Sanchez and Alex Clubb took home top 10 finishes.

The field was slowed for three yellows throughout the afternoon. The first involved Bret Holmes and Scott Melton on the opening lap when Holmes was racing three wide with Heim on the bottom and Wood on the top when his No. 23 Chevrolet got loose and looped around. Everyone in the field got around except for Melton as he t-boned Holmes in the driver side door.

Both drivers walked away and were later released from the care center.

The field slowed on lap 51 for a scheduled competition yellow while the third yellow with 34 to go involved the No. 7 Ford of Eric Caudell. Caudell was done for the day as a result and finished 14th.

The next race for the ARCA Menards Series will be at Toledo Speedway on May 22nd.