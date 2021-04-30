Telford Starts Southwest Tour Slate This Saturday in Stockton

16-year-old Zach Telford of Middleton, Idaho will take on the toughest Super Late Model drivers in the west this weekend, as he travels from the Gem State to the Golden State for the SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour at Stockton 99 Speedway. Telford will be competing at the historic quarter-mile in the #71 for Garcia Racing with 125-laps scheduled in Saturday’s race for $5,000-to-win.

Telford competed for Garcia Racing in August at Roseville, with a tenth-place finish in a curfew-shortened SRL Southwest Tour race. Garcia Racing is located just a few miles north of Stockton in Lodi, Calif.

Fans will be admitted into the grandstands but ZTR fans can also tune in via SpearsRacing.TV for the action-packed weekend which also includes Legends cars and Pro Late Models competing. Each SRL Southwest Tour race in 2021 will also be televised on MAVTV at a later date.

Telford got back into Super Late Model form by driving the Zach Telford Racing Pathfinder Chassis #17 last weekend at Magic Valley Speedway in Twin Falls, Idaho. Telford led qualifying before having his night ended early with mechanical trouble.

He recently tested with Garcia Racing at Stockton to familiarize himself with the challenging bullring. The speedway which opened in 1947 features steep banking in turns three and four and relatively low banking in turns one and two.

Activities get underway on Friday with practice from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. On Saturday, a final practice will be held from 2:15pm to 3:00pm before time trials at 6:00pm. The SPEARS Manufacturing 125 will be the final feature race of the night during the busy evening at the speedway.

These opportunities would not be possible without support from Precision Framing, JamesHardie, Builders FirstSource, Mendiola Custom Homes, Meridian Anti-Drug Coalition, Vista Montessori School, Project Filter, Conrad & Bishoff, Executive Lawn Care, Gibson Diesel Performance, The Car Store, BLG, Fully Promoted, Swift Springs, Cristiani Motorsports, TCR, Tri Star Racewear

Race fans can follow Zach Telford at www.ZachTelford.com He can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Zach Telford PR