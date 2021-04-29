Wilkinson Ready For Pro Late Model Weekend in Pensacola and Montgomery

17-year-old Jolynn “JoJo” Wilkinson will race twice in Pro Late Model competition in the south this weekend, running with the Allen Turner Hyundai Pro Late Models on Friday in Pensacola, FL and Saturday with the Show Me The Money Pro Late Models at Montgomery, Ala. The Hueytown, Ala. native drives the #11 Toyota Camry for sponsors which include US Tank and Instacoat.

Wilkinson will race in the entire championship series at each of the facilities, facing some of the toughest competition in Pro Late Model racing. A 100-lap feature each night will give Wilkinson additional seat time and experience as she chases improved results as well. Wilkinson intends to compete regularly at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, with seven planned appearances in its Pro Late Model events. Wilkinson raced at Nashville on April 17th but was the victim of crash damage which ended her race prematurely.

The Hueytown High School junior previously competed in a full-time campaign at Sayre Speedway where she finished second in the Pro Late Model standings.

Wilkinson has been named one of the ballot eligible drivers for the Speed51.com Draft which ranks the top short track racers under 25 in North America. Wilkinson is one of less than 30 females on the roster of more than 300 drivers. She won the fan vote in 2020 after votes were tallied of Facebook comments on the Speed51.com Facebook page. Race fans can vote for Wilkinson again in 2021, with a link on her social media pages and driver website.

JoJo Wilkinson thanks her sponsors US Tank & Cryogenic Equipment, Instacoat Premium Products, Automart South, Turner Excavating, In-N-Out Auto Service, and GARC.

For more information on Jolynn Wilkinson, follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. She can also be followed on her new website www.JoJoWilkinson.com

JoJo Wilkinson PR