Issac Bevin Joins Lee Faulk Racing & Development

Lee Faulk Racing and Development is proud to announce the signing of 16-year-old Isaac “Ike” Bevin.

The Kentucky native will compete in approximately 10 late model stock car events for Lee Faulk Racing and Development this season at a variety of tracks.

Bevin has completed four tests for Lee Faulk Racing and Development at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Tri-County Motor Speedway in Hudson, N.C., in preparation for his debut with the team.

“I am grateful and excited to be joining Lee Faulk Racing as I move into the world of late model competition,” said Bevin. “They have a great reputation for putting fast cars on the track and developing skilled drivers. I am confident that they will prepare me well for my continued journey to the highest levels of NASCAR.”

The high school sophomore turned his first laps in a kart when he was nine years old, but didn’t turn his first professional laps until the 2020 season. He captured the Kentucky State Young Lions Legends car championship and was ranked sixth in the nation in the Young Lions division.

In addition to his success in Kentucky, he also enjoyed success across the United States at major events. He scored a victory in his first Legends car race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, won the 2020 Asphalt Nationals Race of Champions at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and finished second in his division at the 2020 World Road Course Finals at Atlanta Motorsports Park in Dawsonville, Ga.

In just 15 months, Bevin has earned victories in New Hampshire, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Nevada.

“We’re excited to welcome Isaac to Lee Faulk Racing and Development this season,” said Lee Faulk Racing and Development’s Michael Faulk. “In the few opportunities we’ve had to test Isaac, he’s shown a lot of speed and a natural ability behind the wheel. He has no problem listening to direction, which will be important as he makes the transition to late model stock cars.

“We’re looking forward to hitting the track with Isaac this season. It will be fun to see what he can do.”

Bevin will make his debut with Lee Faulk Racing and Development this Saturday at Tri-County Motor Speedway.

