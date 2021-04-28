DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Kansas

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion

Moffitt is coming off of a sixth-place finish last Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. It was his second consecutive top-10 in the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season.

Through three races, he and crew chief Derek Smith have the No. 46 Fusion fifth in the driver standings with one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

The 20-year-old driver has one previous start at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City coming in 2020. He started eighth and finished 10th in the 100-lap event.

The starting grid for the Dutch Boy 150 will be set by times from the combined practice and qualifying session on Saturday morning plus provisionals.

Moffitt on Kansas: "Kansas is a really fun track and usually you can run multiple grooves when you need to. I think in our race it will be about who can hold their car on the white line the longest without washing up. Thankfully we have the session on Saturday morning to get dialed in and try to turn some fast laps to start up front."

DGR PR