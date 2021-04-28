Larsen Motorsports names new development driver

Racing News
Wednesday, Apr 28 32
Larsen Motorsports names new development driver

Larsen Motorsports (LMS) is proud to announce Rochelle-Josette ‘Josette’ Roach as the newest development Jet Dragster Driver for the Larsen Motorsports Jet Racing Team.  She will be the fourth driver for the 2021 racing season at LMS.


Josette, 26, of Saint Augustine, Fla. grew up around racing and the automotive industry. Butch, her father has been restoring and building cars as a side business since well before Josette was born. In fact, trips to the racetrack where always a family affair, her mom Renie and brother Tyler having their own racecars before she was born. 
Josette loves helping her father in his garage and has helped build multiple racecars with him, which she and her younger sister Fallon ultimately bracket raced.  She started out in the Junior Dragster class at Gainesville Raceway when she was 16 years old and ended up winning a Wally at her second race. At 18 years old, she worked her way into the Summit ET Series Sportsman class where she drove several vehicles from her mother’s lifted Ford Excursion to her own first car, a father and daughter project Ford Mustang that resembles a Saleen mustang. By 20 years old, she began to race a 1994 super comp dragster that her and her father restored. 
 

Josette met Elaine Larsen at the 2017 Gatornationals after Tony Schumacher introduced them at NHRA’s Youth and Education Services Program.  At the time, she was going to school in Orlando, FL for Biomedical Sciences when she found out the LMS facility was not a far drive.  She spent the next couple years going to the LMS facility as much as she could.  Ultimately in 2019, she changed her career path on a whim to live out her childhood dream by getting a full-time job in motorsports. She now is a Video Production Specialist at LMS as well as having many other jobs throughout the shop, including her latest job title: Development Driver.


2x World Champion Jet Dragster Driver and President of LMS, Elaine Larsen states, “Josette is the whole package, not only is she becoming a skilled racecar driver, she also has what it takes to crew a car, help market the team, and provide mentorship for the new era of young ladies coming behind her.” Elaine Larsen has trained numerous drivers throughout the years, and continues to do so. Chris Larsen, CEO and Co-Owner of LMS says, “Josette exemplifies what hard work and unwavering focus towards a goal can accomplish. At an early age she knew that she ultimately wanted a career in the motorsports industry, helping her fulfill her dream continues to be among the most gratifying things we do at Larsen Motorsports”. Both Chris and Elaine are proud of not only the company that they have built, but the people who they have met, trained, and impacted along the way. 

Josette states, “The transition at LMS from fan, to crew, to employee, to driver’s seat has been such a surreal experience that I will cherish forever.  The moment I met Elaine Larsen I knew I had to become a part of the LMS brand. The beauty of being fully submerged into working at LMS is that I get to wear many hats and wearing the driver’s hat is just a small part of this big world we call Larsen Motorsports.  Every day I get to come into work to the best job and live my dreams. I am so thankful to have been given this opportunity by Elaine and Chris and to have such an amazing team to support me and grow with along the way.” 

Larsen Motorsports is known for having girl power. Josette’s journey has been no different. Her venture into the world of professional jet drag racing has been done alongside Loghan Ashline, her Crew Chief, a Florida Tech student.  As Josette began the licensing process, Loghan was by her side learning how to become a Crew Chief for LMS.  Loghan is now the newest Crew Chief at LMS.  

Loghan reflects, “This process has been such an honor from the beginning, while it is something entirely new, being able to do it as part of a dynamic duo is so special! Josette is my first driver, and that is a big deal in my mind.”

Josette and Loghan will surely light the night skies together as the latest Girl Power dynamic duo from Larsen Motorsports. With the faithful support of Josette’s family and friends, Josette will surely have a blast having the opportunity to drive these fire breathing monsters. She looks forward to many years to come with the Larsen Motorsports jet racing teams not only in the driver’s seat but as a deeply rooted member of the LMS brand, supporting the team in many aspects.

Josette’s debut event will be April 25, 2021 from 9am to 2pm at Palm Beach International Raceway for Cars and Coffee Palm Beach where Josette will continue to make her licensing passes to receive her jet dragster license. Josette is currently seeking new sponsorship opportunities.

To watch Josette and Loghan and the Larsen Motorsports Jet Racing Teams blast down the track check out the 2021 Larsen Motorsports schedule at LMSjets.com. Stay in touch on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn to keep up to date @LMSjets.


Larsen Motorsports, based in Palm Bay, FL is embedded within the heart of Florida’s Space Coast manufacturing and technology corridor. Our 30,000 square foot facility reflects the ultimate blend of traditional manufacturing and cutting edge of advanced manufacturing technology; LMS is a leading research and development company with full concept, design, engineering, and operational capabilities in house.

 

For more information about Larsen Motorsports visit LMSjets.com or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
To learn more about sponsorships email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« WEEKEND PREVIEW >> Five Events Line American Sprint Car Series Weekend Lineup Talk To Me: Cardo Systems Set For MotoAmerica Sponsorship Again In 2021 »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top