Larsen Motorsports names new development driver

Josette states, “The transition at LMS from fan, to crew, to employee, to driver’s seat has been such a surreal experience that I will cherish forever. The moment I met Elaine Larsen I knew I had to become a part of the LMS brand. The beauty of being fully submerged into working at LMS is that I get to wear many hats and wearing the driver’s hat is just a small part of this big world we call Larsen Motorsports. Every day I get to come into work to the best job and live my dreams. I am so thankful to have been given this opportunity by Elaine and Chris and to have such an amazing team to support me and grow with along the way.”

Larsen Motorsports is known for having girl power. Josette’s journey has been no different. Her venture into the world of professional jet drag racing has been done alongside Loghan Ashline, her Crew Chief, a Florida Tech student. As Josette began the licensing process, Loghan was by her side learning how to become a Crew Chief for LMS. Loghan is now the newest Crew Chief at LMS.

Loghan reflects, “This process has been such an honor from the beginning, while it is something entirely new, being able to do it as part of a dynamic duo is so special! Josette is my first driver, and that is a big deal in my mind.”

Josette and Loghan will surely light the night skies together as the latest Girl Power dynamic duo from Larsen Motorsports. With the faithful support of Josette’s family and friends, Josette will surely have a blast having the opportunity to drive these fire breathing monsters. She looks forward to many years to come with the Larsen Motorsports jet racing teams not only in the driver’s seat but as a deeply rooted member of the LMS brand, supporting the team in many aspects.