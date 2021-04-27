13th Annual Lucas Oil Eric Medlen Memorial Golf Tournament Set For September 2, 2021

Katie and Morgan Lucas, of Lucas Oil Products, Inc., are honored to announce the 13th Annual Lucas Oil Eric Medlen Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled to tee-off on Thursday, September 2, 2021. The annual golf tournament honors the late NHRA Funny Car driver Eric Medlen and takes place at Eagle Creek Golf Course. All money raised from the charity event will go towards helping the children of Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital (PMCH) at Ascension St. Vincent. Eric Medlen was a talented, charismatic and aspiring young Funny Car driver when his life was tragically cut short at 33 due to fatal injuries suffered from a crash during testing. More than just a race car driver, Medlen possessed various talents. He was a champion calf roper with the goal of going pro when he was in high school. Medlen was also an accomplished designer and painter and had a passion for building custom motorcycles when he wasn’t racing. But, above all, Medlen was a genuinely kind human being. The type of person to take time out of their day just to make someone smile, whether it’s at the office or the race track.



Before his driving career, Medlen was a race mechanic for John Force Racing for eight years until getting the call to replace his former teammate. Medlen captured his first win during his rookie season and collected six wins throughout his career. Entering the 2007 race season, Medlen had never finished outside the top-5 in the championship points and had just matched a career-best fourth-place finish in POWERade standings. Unfortunately, he suffered severe head injuries during a test session at Gainesville Raceway in 2007 that left him on life support and needing a three-hour craniectomy procedure.



Medlen’s death was the first NHRA fatality since 2004 and served as a catalyst for change that led his team John Force Racing to develop the “Eric Medlen Chassis,” the first significant redesign of the Funny Car in 30 years. Missed by fans and those close to him, Medlen’s legacy lives on today through Sonoma Raceway’s ice cream social, the NHRA’s new safety requirement calling for padded roll bars, John Force Racing’s “Eric Medlen Chassis,” the Lucas Oil charity golf tournament and race fans across the globe.



“Eric left our sport with such a powerful legacy, and now it’s our job to keep his good work going,” stated Katie and Morgan Lucas. “We are honored to be hosting this year’s charity event and truly humbled by the generous support from our incredible golfers, sponsors and corporate partners. With their generosity, we have raised over $700,000 for PMCH and helped fund the St. Vincent House. We’re excited to see some familiar faces and a few new ones at the golf course this year as we celebrate Eric’s life.”



Since 2003, Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital has operated as a full-service pediatric care network inside Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, specializing in the unique needs of children and their families. Today, the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital includes 48 private inpatient beds, 23 Pediatric Intensive Care Unit beds, 17-bed dedicated Pediatric Emergency Departments and the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in the state of Indiana.



More details about the event: 8:30 am Registration, Breakfast, Putting Contest, Silent Auction and Pictures

9:30 am Shotgun Start

2:30 pm Lunch, Auction, Putting Finals and Awards To ensure the health and well-being of everyone involved, this year’s event will continue to operate with CDC-recommended guidelines in place. Like last year, the tournament will host both lunch and the awards ceremony outdoors.



Reservations are scheduled to close on August 30th. For golf and sponsorship information, please visit www.EricMedlenMemorial.com or contact Jessica at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and 317-858-1333.