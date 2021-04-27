VIR Weekend Offers Live NBC Network TV Window, Three Hours of IMSA Prototype Challenge Action

October’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIRginia International Raceway is shaping up to be a true fall festival of speed at the historic, 3.27-mile road course on the Virginia/North Carolina border.

International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and VIR officials today confirmed details of the weekend schedule, which will see four IMSA-sanctioned series competing over the three-day weekend on Oct. 8-10. As always, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT classes take center stage as the weekend headliners.

The two-hour, 40-minute contest featuring the GT Le Mans (GTLM) and GT Daytona (GTD) machines will be run on Saturday, Oct. 9 to take advantage of a live NBC network television window. It marks the second consecutive year that the WeatherTech Championship event at VIR will be run on Saturday.

Sunday’s headliner will be the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge with a two-hour battle for the Grand Sport (GS) and Touring Car (TCR) classes in the Virginia Is For Racing Lovers Grand Prix. The Michelin Pilot Challenge race will cap off a busy day – and weekend – of IMSA racing action.

IMSA officials also confirmed today that the IMSA Prototype Challenge series will contest its lone three-hour race of the 2021 season at VIR on Sunday, Oct. 10. It will be the series’ fourth consecutive appearance at VIR.

The new-for-2021 Porsche Carrera Cup North America rounds out the Michelin GT Challenge weekend with 45-minute races planned for both Saturday and Sunday. It will mark the penultimate weekend of the season for all four IMSA-sanctioned series competing at the Michelin GT Challenge.

In addition to live NBC network coverage for the WeatherTech Championship, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will have live streaming coverage of all races throughout the Michelin GT Challenge weekend. The Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge and Porsche Carrera Cup races also will be televised later on NBCSN.