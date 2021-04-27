Dallas Daniels to Make AFT Production Twins Debut

In addition to defending his Progressive American Flat Track AFT Singles title, Estenson Racing’s Dallas Daniels will compete in the AFT Production Twins class at select events this season. The Illinois rider is set to make his debut aboard the Yamaha MT-07 DT at the Yamaha Atlanta Super TT on Saturday, May 1, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

In order to assist young and up-and-coming talent in the transition to the Twins classes, any AFT Singles rider may request permission to compete in AFT Production Twins. Daniels, who aspires to compete in the premier class, is being given his first opportunity to measure his abilities on a Twin.

Daniels, who has also enjoyed success in road racing, is quite at home on a TT track. He earned his first win in the pro ranks at the Peoria TT in his debut season in 2019. Last year, he added eight more to his resume en route to securing the 2020 AFT Singles Championship a weekend early.

Tommy Hayden – Estenson Racing Team Manager

“We are really excited to give Dallas the opportunity to make his debut on a twin at the Atlanta Super TT in the Production Twins class. He has been chomping at the bit to get on the MT-07, and we believe with his skill set and talent that he will adapt pretty quickly to the twin and have a good race. Also, with Yamaha sponsoring the event, we thought the timing was right and will look to represent them well in all three classes at their home race as an extra thank you for all of their continued support.”

Dallas Daniels – Estenson Racing

“I’m really excited to be able to race the Production Twins class for the first time at the Atlanta Super TT. When it comes to AFT Racing, TT’s are my favorite type of track, so I was already looking forward to this round on my Yamaha YZ450F, but now I’m even more excited that I get to race a Yamaha MT-07 DT. The Production Twins field is very deep with a lot of former Super Twins racers in addition to up-and-coming racers like myself, so it should be an interesting weekend. I’m just looking forward to gaining the experience and have to give a big thanks to Tim Estenson and Tommy Hayden for making this happen; without my team, I wouldn’t be able to do any of this.”

