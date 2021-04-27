DeFrancesco aiming to turn St. Pete qualifying speed into Indy success

After his best Indy Lights qualifying performance, Devlin DeFrancesco found race success elusive in the third and fourth rounds of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship on the streets of St. Petersburg.



The Miami-based Italian-Canadian racer qualified third for both races this weekend on Friday – his best performance so far in his debut Indy Lights season.



After a stunning move to pull off a pass to grab second on the start, DeFrancesco looked set to beat his Barber Motorsports Park results of two x third places, only for drama to strike with 13 laps remaining in Saturday’s third round of the championship.



DeFrancesco locked up in turn 13 and made contact with the wall ending his race.



In the fourth round, DeFrancesco again started third for Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport but struggled to find a balance in his car. He managed to avoid the bad luck of the “13 to go in turn 13” drama and pushed hard to finish to cross the line in fifth place. He remains in strong championship contention in fourth place with a total of 70 points. DeFrancesco and the Andretti Steinbrenner squad now head home to Indianapolis to do battle on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on May 13-15.



Backed by PowerTap Hydrogen in 2021, DeFrancesco’s Indy Lights supporters also include Kimoa – the fashion, clothing, and accessories brand founded by Fernando Alonso; world-class racing simulator manufacturer AIS; Apple’s largest premium retail partner, Simply Mac; software and services company Fyllo and Sol Yoga.