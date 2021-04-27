Turner Racing Welcomes Progressive Insurance as Team Title Sponsor

Turner Racing Honda is excited to welcome Progressive Insurance as its title sponsor for the 2021 Progressive American Flat Track season.

As the #1 provider of motorcycle insurance in the market and longtime supporter of the motorcycle community, Turner Racing Honda feels Progressive is the perfect partner to proudly brand its CRF450Rs.

As a title sponsor of the American Honda-powered team, the AFT Singles team will be rebranded as Turner Racing Honda presented by Progressive.

"Progressive is the team's choice to insure all our vehicles, transporters and race bikes," said Mike Turner, Team Owner. "To have Progressive come on-board as title sponsor is a great fit for our race team. Progressive is a great supporter of the bike racing community and we are thrilled to welcome them to the team."

Next up, Progressive AFT roars into Atlanta Motor Speedway for its debut Yamaha Atlanta Super TT. Tickets for the Saturday, May 1, 2021 premiere event are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3327/#selectTickets . For fans viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com