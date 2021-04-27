Hindman Successfully Adds ‘Super Sub’ to Full 2021 IMSA Résumé

Another reason Hindman has enjoyed his “super sub” role with Wright was the ability to spend time with longtime Porsche factory driver Patrick Long. Like Long, Hindman dreamed of a career in Formula One or IndyCar before opting to pursue opportunities in sports car racing.

Long fostered an enduring and effective relationship with Porsche, driving for the marque in various forms of sports car racing around the world and serving as a brand ambassador who ultimately developed the popular Luftgekühlt Porsche exhibition.

“Pat Long is a great example of a young American who looked ahead at what he wanted his career to ultimately be,” observed Hindman. “I’ve known him for quite some time, but now I’ve had the opportunity to co-drive with him in some of the biggest endurance races in the world. To work with him directly and see not just the level of driver, but the level of person it takes to achieve that sort of longevity and status in his career, that was really eye-opening for me.

“That’s really how and where you want your career to go, to model it on a guy like that,” he added. “I wouldn’t have a racing career if I stayed on the open-wheel path. That’s the path I was sort of heading down, but the only realistic path to make a career out of racing cars was in sports cars – having the opportunity in Pro-Am categories like the Michelin Pilot Challenge, and now what GTD has turned into. That’s where the opportunities were going to be, and that’s how it’s worked out. I’m so happy and fortunate to be where I’m at now.”

While Hindman is happy with his current status, he would be happier still if he could land a factory-supported ride in the future. With the introduction of the GTD PRO category to the WeatherTech Championship in 2022 and considerable manufacturer interest in entering IMSA’s 2023 LMDh prototype class, Hindman could be positioned to capitalize on the upcoming boom.

“There’s still plenty of work to do,” he confirmed. “The ultimate goal in sports car racing for a guy in my position is to be working directly with and for a major manufacturer. That’s something I got a little taste of in the past, and it’s something I continue to work toward.

“Of course, you want to be in position to drive an LMDh car and contend for overall wins. But even now, I’m in a situation I think most drivers in my position would dream of. I have the opportunity to be versatile and learn from different platforms and different people every weekend. Everyone I work with is excellent at what they do, and it gives me a great base of knowledge to draw upon in each of those different programs.”