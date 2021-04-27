Henri Tuomaala and Ian Eric Waden will join DF1 Racing

DF1 Racing will further strengthen its ambitions to fight for titles and trophies in the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season thanks to the addition of Henri Tuomaala and Ian Eric Waden to the team’s lineup. Both drivers will pull double duties for the majority of the season, racing both in EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2.



After winning the Challenger Trophy in his debut season in 2019, Henri Tuomaala already planned to race for DF1 Racing in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing restrictions, he was forced to skip the season. In 2021, Tuomaala will finally pilot the #23 Iceboys / DF1 Racing Camaro.



"My goal is to be in the top-10 on a regular basis. I'd be extremely pleased if I manage a couple of top-5 results", said the Finn. "I'll race in both championships at all events except for Valencia, to have more seat time and gain as much experience as possible. I followed DF1 Racing and their work in 2019 and got the impression that they are very professional. We made a deal and now we will start that project once again. Unfortunately the pandemic and the situation worldwide made it impossible last year."



T uomaala’s fellow countryman Ian Eric Waden will be at the wheel of the the #44 car in his second full-time season in EuroNASCAR 2. After winning the Legend Trophy in his debut in 2019, Waden wasn't able to defend his title in 2020 due to the pandemic. After missing one season, he is extremely motivated to race again.



"I'm absolutely thrilled and excited like a child at Christmas. I had to skip last season, now my desire to finally race again is twice as big", Wadén said. "2019 was a great start in EuroNASCAR. That's why I decided to buy my own car. I see myself in this championship in the future. As long as I enjoy racing and have the desire, I will continue. As having fun is a factor at my age, I decided to work together with DF1 Racing. They take care of my car and everything else, it's a turnkey solution, so to speak. Another reason was that I really feel at home at DF1 Racing. I get along well with the team. When you feel at home, the results will show that. My goal is to win the Legend Trophy and I want to finish the season in the top-10."



For the season opener in Valencia there will be a change in the line-up. Waden on the #44 will race in both divisions, which will give him the opportunity to test his car. Henri Tuomaala will be joined on the #23 by the young Finn Leevi Lintukanto. Lintukanto debuted in the EuroNASCAR 2 at Valencia last season.



"As I already know the track from last season, I'm quite optimistic to have a good run. My goal is to find the right speed quickly and to have a good weekend without any crashes", Lintukanto said.



"We are very happy that also the second Finnish car with Ian Eric Wadén is part of DF1 Racing. Our great mechanics headed by crew-chief Mike Law and engineer Gert van Doorslaer will do their very best to ensure both Henri and Ian Eric will reach their goals", said Norbert Walchhofer, Head of Motorsport at DF1 Racing. "Henri's results in the EuroNASCAR Esports Series have been very good and he managed to finish the championship in 4th place. With that he already gained important points for the Teams Championship for his #23 car. We also welcome the third Finnish driver Leevi in our team!"

NWES PR