Pursley Dominates in POWRi Win At Valley Speedway

Daison Pursley led 27 of 30 laps in a dominating performance on the way to his first victory of the season at the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League’s Mid-State Nationals at Valley Speedway.

The 16-year-old Locust Grove, Oklahoma-native, led 15 of the first 16 laps in Saturday’s POWRi event before getting into the wall, ending his night. On Sunday, he left no stone unturned. After winning his heat race, he started from the pole and fell in behind Jake Neuman for the first two laps before powering past him on lap three with fellow Toyota driver Cannon McIntosh running third.

McIntosh’s night would come to an early end after he got upside down in turn three, bringing out the yellow on lap eight. On the restart, Neuman would go inside to take the lead back on lap eight, but Daisley stormed past him coming out of turn two to retake the lead one lap later.

From there on out, Pursley’s biggest competition would come from a series of caution flags, but he would continue to slice through lapped traffic while maintaining the lead. As the laps began to wind down, Pursley would have face one last yellow to bunch the field on lap 28 with Karter Sarff running second and Neuman third.

Once again, Pursley was up to the challenge, driving off to a .665-second win over Sarff to register his second career POWRi victory. He becomes the ninth different Toyota driver to win a national midget feature in 2021.

Behind the top three, Toyota-powered drivers Ryan Timms and Emerson Axsom, Saturday’s winner, would finish fourth and fifth. It was particularly impressive performance by the 14-year-old Timms, who came out of the B Main and started the A from the 17th starting position. He then spun on lap five to go to the back of the field, but the CB Industries driver was able to storm back up for the fourth-place finish. Other Toyota drivers finishing in the top-10 included Bryant Wiedeman in sixth, Brent Crews in eighth and Brenham Crouch in ninth.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is off next weekend before returning to action on May 8 for the Midwest Season Opener at Macon Speedway in Macon, Ill.

Quotes:

Daison Pursley: “To finally click off the first win of 2021 is pretty cool, especially to do it here at Valley Speedway. There were a lot of yellows and it can be tough to keep your rhythm. You just have to learn to pace yourself through lapped traffic. We were able to pick up the pace late and got the win. Hopefully, this builds some momentum for Kokomo (USAC) next week.”

TRD PR