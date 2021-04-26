Avedisian and Gorden Star in Second 2021 Championship Race At Delta Speedway

A pair of Delta Speedway presented by Financial Center Credit Union feature trophies were claimed by Clovis drivers, as teenagers Dominic Gorden and Jade Avedisian grabbed wins on Saturday night. The 1/7th mile dirt oval in Stockton attracted 109 entries for four divisions of Micro Sprint competition, battling during the second round of the 2021 championship series.



Cameron Paul was the fastest qualifier in Non-Wing with a 42-car turnout before Austin Stone, Ripon’s Brandon Carey, a returning Dalton Hill, and Dan Mognaga of Valley Springs won the four heat races. The strong car count required a pair of B-Mains, won by Cody Gray and Paul.



Carey started on the pole for the 30-lap event for $500-to-win event. Robbie Lewis and Cody Gray dropped out of the race after lap one. Carey led 29 circuits before fifth starting Avedisian pounced. The POWRi Midget rookie in 2021 made a winning move on the final lap, topping Carey by just half a car length underneath the checkered flags. Austin Torgerson, Sarale, and Bakersfield’s Brodey Graham rounded out the top-five after the thrilling feature.



Oregon’s Austin Torgerson led the 27 entries in Super 600 qualifying before heat races were claimed by Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley, Fresno’s Jake Hagopian, and 2020 champion Caden Sarale of Stockton. Austin’s younger brother Ashton won the 10-lap B-Main.



Gorden started the 30-lap feature from the pole position under overcast and threatening skies. He led wire-to-wire with fellow front-row starter Cody Christensen finishing second as well. 2014 champion Travis Labat of Livermore advanced from fifth to third ahead of Caeden Steele and eighth starting Nikko Panella of Stockton.



Bakersfield’s Taylor Mayhew enjoyed a strong Restricted event, leading qualifying before winning the 25-lap feature worth $300. 24 entries took times with Mayhew leading Austin Wood of Sacramento and last weekend’s Dixon winner Lucas Johnson. Wood then joined Triton O’Brien of Manteca and Adriana DeMartini of Brentwood as heat race winners.



Mayhew started on the pole and never relinquished the position over a race that had several cautions. Fresno’s Colton Key navigated from sixth to finish second over round one winner Dominic Carter of Washington in third. Wood and Fresno’s Reilee Phillips rounded out the top-five.



Brody Rubio was one spot better than his opening night performance, taking the Jr. Sprints 20-lap feature for $200-to-win. Vacaville’s Jackson Tardiff, Oakdale’s Hayden Stepps, Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward, and Vito Cancilla of Pleasant Hill split up the heat race wins. Levi Osborne led the first five laps before Rubio took over. Rubio topped Blayden Graham, Stepps, Josiah Vega of Antioch and Maverick Pedroni of Jamestown as the top-five finishers.



The next championship points race at Delta Speedway will be on May 1st.



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 10-Dominic Gorden[1]; 2. 12X-Cody Christensen[2]; 3. 1-Travis Labat[5]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele[7]; 5. 73-Nikko Panella[8]; 6. 34-Devon Courtnier[9]; 7. 24-Caden Sarale[11]; 8. 21-Raio Salmon[13]; 9. 88-Austin Torgerson[4]; 10. 14-Mariah Ede[10]; 11. 19-Nate Matherly[19]; 12. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[14]; 13. 24S-Izaak Sharp[6]; 14. 02-Ashton Torgerson[16]; 15. 12-Alex Panella[12]; 16. 20-James Andrichuk[18]; 17. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[15]; 18. 22M-Brett McColloch[20]; 19. 13H-Brad Hannum[17]; 20. (DQ) 14X-Jake Hagopian[3]



NON WING (30 LAPS)

1. 14J-Jade Avedisian[5]; 2. 55-Brandon Carey[1]; 3. 88-Austin Torgerson[9]; 4. 32-Caden Sarale[13]; 5. 66X-Broedy Graham[4]; 6. 22M-Dan Mognaga[2]; 7. 14T-Tyler Smith[7]; 8. 4G-Brian Gilbert[3]; 9. 05R-Brandon Riveira[6]; 10. 67V-Tim Vaught[11]; 11. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[8]; 12. 29-Austin Stone[10]; 13. 2-Brody Petrie[22]; 14. 20-Dalton Hill[12]; 15. 1J-Cameron Paul[17]; 16. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[16]; 17. 28K-Kevin Carter[21]; 18. 83K-Colin Kirby[19]; 19. 3C-Collin Mitchell[20]; 20. 67-JJ Loss[14]; 21. 85-Robbie Lewis[15]; 22. 4-Cody Gray[18]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 2-Taylor Mayhew[1]; 2. 63-Colton Key[6]; 3. 88C-Dominic Carter[13]; 4. 2A-Austin Wood[2]; 5. 88-Reilee Phillips[5]; 6. 30-Isabel Barnes[3]; 7. 4-Teagan Moles[18]; 8. 7P-Andrew Smith[4]; 9. 5-Kellan Harper[17]; 10. 23C-Cierra Wullenwaber[23]; 11. 7J-Lucas Johnson[16]; 12. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[20]; 13. 76-Triton OBrien[9]; 14. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[14]; 15. 686-Ryder Byrd[21]; 16. 55J-Jayden Huppert[7]; 17. 33G-Caden Gotelli[12]; 18. 69-Jordan Mast[22]; 19. 14-Drake Carter[19]; 20. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[10]; 21. 20-Otto Perreira[8]; 22. 9-Adrianna DeMartini[11]; 23. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[15]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 25R-Brody Rubio[3]; 2. 66B-Blayden Graham[2]; 3. 98-Hayden Stepps[7]; 4. 75-Josiah Vega[13]; 5. 4M-Mavrick Pedroni[8]; 6. 9J-Levi Osborne[1]; 7. 10D-Dean Skrifvars[15]; 8. 25A-Bradley Anderson[9]; 9. 99-Heston Stepps[10]; 10. 1K-Kyle Klagenberg[12]; 11. 55X-Maya Mauldin[11]; 12. 5M-Mackenie Montgomery[16]; 13. V5-Vito Cancilla[5]; 14. 95-Nathan Ward[6]; 15. 35R-Reed Wait[14]; 16. (DNS) 38J-Jackson Tardiff

Delta Speedway PR