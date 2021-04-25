Alon Day returns to CAAL Racing to chase History

Three-time NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion Alon Day will return to CAAL Racing in 2021 to drive the #88 Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro. Already the winningest driver in NWES history, Day will chase the fourth title of his NASCAR career and even more records to add to his resume.



After racing for PK Carsport in 2020 on the #24 Camaro and setting a new high in race wins with 24 on the way to his third championship ring, Day will go back to the Italian team he drove for in the previous five seasons winning two titles, confident they can pick up where they left: in Victory Lane. Day will once again carry the Monster Energy brand as his main sponsor.



“I’m very happy to go back to CAAL Racing. It’s my home team and I’m very excited to be back with them after one year. We won 20 races together and I’m sure the relationship between us is so good that we can chase this title together after we took a break,” said Day. “I’m very thankful for PK Carsport and what Anthony Kumpen and his team did for me in 2020. They will always be in my heart, I went through a hell of a year and I’m just so thankful. I hope we’ll work again together in the future. I’m also grateful to have Monster Energy with me again, it’s an honour to represent the brand and I really hope we can bring them new records and trophies.”



With 24 wins, 39 podium finishes and 13 pole positions in 71 starts, Alon Day is the benchmark for all the competitors in the EuroNASCAR PRO championship. The Ashdod-native will have a title contender inside CAAL Racing in Gianmarco Ercoli. The two will share the pit box for the first time in their NWES career.



“It will definitely be even harder to stay on top this year. I have a very strong teammate and competitor in Gianmarco Ercoli and we both want to win. I am sure we will work together to take CAAL Racing to the top,” added Day.



“We are very happy to welcome Alon back in our team,” concluded CAAL Racing Team Manager Luca Canneori. “We shared so many special moments and we’ll work hard to create even more in the future.”



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will kick off on May 15-16 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Qualifying and all races will be streamed live on the EuroNASCAR social media platforms – Youtube channel, Facebook page and Twitch profile – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR