Corey Heim scored the victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday piloting the No. 20 JBL Venturini Motorsports Toyota. Heim, leading just five laps of the General Tire 200, scored his third career ARCA Menards Series win.

Bret Holmes, reigning series champion, was leading on the restart with one lap to go. In ARCA, overtime consists of the green / white flag followed by the checkered flag in a one-lap shootout. Holmes got stuck in the middle as Nick Sanchez and Corey Heim battled for the victory on the backstretch. Eventually, Heim cleared Sanchez and sailed to the victory.

Holmes went on to finish fifth on the leaderboard while Sanchez took home third.

Dave Mader III, making just his 16th career ARCA Menards Series start since 1983, finished runner-up.

Drew Dollar, tying Holmes for the most laps led in the General Tire 200 on Saturday of 28 circuits, took home the fourth spot.

Taking home top 10 finishes were Thad Moffitt, Andy Jankowiak, Kyle Sieg, Eric Caudell and Scott Melton.

Derrick Lancaster was running upfront until getting into an incident on lap 72 when his No. 29 machine pancaked the wall hard on the backstretch, causing his car to catch fire. Lancaster parked his car in the grass and climbed out of the damaged machine to lie on the ground.

The latest update is that he was transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Along with the incident involving Lancaster, the General Tire 200 featured four cautions with two red flag periods.

The next event for the ARCA Menards Series will be at Kansas Speedway on May 1. That event will air live on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ET.