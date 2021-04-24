The Moose Returns To Talladega

GENERAL TIRE 200 AT TALLADEGA SPEEDWAY: Thomas “Moose” Praytor returns to racing on Saturday after a year long break because of the Covid Virus. The “Moose” and his Mobile, Alabama crew are continuing their long standing relationship with the Alabama Institute of Deaf and Blind (AIDB) this weekend at Talladega. “Really pumped up about this weekend, we’ve been working on this car for a couple of months in the shop. Brad (Wallace), Craig (Pickering) Dink (Stevens) have been in the shop since February. The last week we’ve had our old late model guys and local racers in the shop helping us finish up, we’ve had a lot of fun. All of which we hope will turn in to having fun on track at Talladega.

Talladega will be the second Talladega visit for Praytor’s newest family member, Hugh Thomas Praytor V, (Five) and the first visit for Praytor’s next son due in the Summer (still waiting on name) and for their older sister Elizabeth, she’s been so many times she’s part of the regular team.

SPOTTER: Since 2014 Praytor has used Pensacola native Tab Boyd. When he is not moonlighting for Praytor, Boyd is William Byron’s spotter in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The General Tire 200 is a 2-day event starting with technical inspection Friday. Saturday begins with an early practice, and the green flag flying at NOON CST. Live timing and scoring for practice, qualifying and the race will be on ARCAracing.com. The race will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1. You can follow the team on Twitter (@DKLOKRacing), and Facebook (Max Force Racing) for live trackside updates.

PRIMARY SPONSOR: Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) aidb.org

ASSOCIATE SPONSORS: Golden Flake, the official chip of Talladega Supespeedway, Wade Distributors, APS-Automotive Painters Supply, Dueitt’s Battery Supply, Airgas, Judy’s Place, Ainsworth Racing, Greer’s Food Market, and American Legion Post 88.

CAR: MF002 The team has been working on this chassis for the last 9 seasons for exclusive use at Daytona and Talladega. It’s paid off with the car and Praytor drafting to their way into the top 5 in the last 5 plate races with an 11 th place finish in it’s last outing Daytona. Expect more bold moves at Talladega.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR THIS WEEKEND: THE MOOSE!!!

Talladega Speedway: 2.66 Miles

ALABAMA INSTITUTE FOR DEAF AND BLIND : The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) is the world’s most comprehensive education, rehabilitation and service program serving individuals of all ages who are deaf, blind, deaf-blind and multidisabled. Founded in 1858 by a young medical doctor who wanted to educate his deaf brother, AIDB now serves more than 22,500 infants, toddlers, children, adults and seniors with hearing and vision loss throughout Alabama each year. WWW.AIDB.ORG

MAX FORCE RACING: Max Force Racing is based out of Mobile, Alabama and is fielding cars in its 23 rd season of competition.