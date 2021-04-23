Greg Van Alst back for redemption at Talladega Superspeedway

ARCA Menards Series competitor Greg Van Alst is on a mission.



The 2019 ARCA CRA champion returns to the tour after making his return to the series for the first time since 2002 in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.



Van Alst impressed in the event.



Purchasing a Chad Bryant Racing superspeedway car during the offseason – the Anderson, Ind. native was able to continue to showcase the speed in the race car through its new owner by qualifying a career-best third.



A challenger in the early laps of his Daytona debut, Van Alst’s day was cut short 28 laps into the Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire after the leaders tangled which sent off a chain-reaction accident that collected Van Alst’s No. 35 CB Fabricating Chevrolet.



More than two months since making his fourth career ARCA Menards Series start, Van Alst’s car is repaired, and he is ready for his Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway debut and aiming for redemption with his family-owned Greg Van Alst Motorsports team.



“I just feel thankful to be back in ARCA Menards Series competition and the opportunity to try superspeedway racing again,” said Van Alst. “I cannot tell you how proud I am of this Greg Van Alst Motorsports team and the job we did at Daytona in February.



“We worked hard, and I think we surprised a lot of people. Thankfully, the damage wasn’t as serious as it looked and through a lot of hard work and devotion, we have our CB Fabricating put together and ready to get after it on Saturday afternoon.”



Even with 28 laps of superspeedway experience to his credit, Van Alst says he embraced the new style of racing and feels he has a good feel for the 76 laps that await him.



“I felt very comfortable in the draft, especially with a car that handled as well as ours did,” explained Van Alst. “My spotter Branden (Lines) is a huge asset for me on the roof and with his guidance on Saturday, I think we will have what it takes to be a contender. A good run Saturday will certainly give us the momentum we need to carry us into a busy couple months ahead of ARCA competition.”



CB Fabricating, a longtime partner with Greg Van Alst Motorsports has boosted its commitment to the team and will continue its role as the primary marketing partner of Van Alst’s No. 35 Chevrolet.



Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating, and assembly.



Their 26,000 square foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures, and much more.



“Without the support of Chris Barkdull and everyone at CB Fabricating, this chance to elevate our team to the next level would not have been possible,” added Van Alst. “We have set goals for ourselves this season and I believe we are aligning ourselves with the right people who can allow us to not only continue to turn heads at Talladega but throughout the 2021 season.”



For Saturday’s third ARCA Menards Series race of the season, Van Alst will carry the Richmond Water Heaters in-car camera offering an exclusive view from the cockpit of his No. 35 Chevrolet SS.



Joining Richmond Water Heats as a partner of the onboard camera is #SaveMiniIndy, an organization determined to keep young racers racing in the Indiana region.



In addition to CB Fabricating, Top Choice Fence, Norton Transport, KRJ Race Products and Lintz Creative will serve as associate marketing partners for Van Alst’s fifth career ARCA start.



Additional specifics on Greg Van Alst Motorsports’ 2021 ARCA Menards Series program are forthcoming, including a detailed series schedule.



For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please stay tuned for a new website, but like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).



For more on CB Fabricating, please visit CBFabricating.com and like them on Facebook (CB Fabricating).



The General Tire 200 (76 laps | 202.16 miles) is the third of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Practice begins Sat., Apr. 24 with a half-hour practice session from 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. The race is set to take the green flag shortly after 12:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (CT).



Grag Van Alst PR