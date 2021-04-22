After Wins Last Weekend, Brody Roa Prepares For Return to Perris Auto Speedway for the Sokola Shootout This Saturday

Brody Roa warmed up for his return to Perris Auto Speedway for the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series Sokola Shootout this Saturday night, April 24, with two wins in Central California last weekend. Saturday’s race will be on the same half-mile oval where he scored the biggest win of his career in 2017.

Both of last week’s victories came in the May Motorsports #8M sprint car. On Friday, the winning effort came in an open 360 show at the Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield. The following night he made it two wins in 24-hours when he outdistanced the field at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

Brody Roa and crew after last weekend's win at the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

The Garden Grove, California resident not only won the main event, but he also triumphed in the heat race at KCRP. Twenty-four hours later, the #91R team made the short 64-mile trek to the Thunderbowl Raceway. The 2016 series champion started off the night when he won his heat race, placed fourth in the qualifier, and started sixth in the 25-lap main event. The field was small, but talented, and that meant Roa had his work cut out for him.

For the first three laps, Roa wrestled his way between fourth and fifth. A lap four restart saw him advance one spot to third and another restart on lap five, saw him put the competition away. He dove to the bottom to take the lead in turn one in the race that stayed green the remainder of the way. He proceeded to run off from the competition to win by over a full straight.

“To come out and win two in a row this weekend is pretty good,” the 30-year-old winner told announcer Bobby Gerould and the crowd. “If you would have told me I would have won a race at Tulare I would have told you that you were crazy. On an average night, a shopping cart could beat me around here. It is just a place I am not very good at, but it was fun tonight. It made you have to hit your marks every time with the holes around the top. I can’t thank these guys at May Motorsports who put this car under me. Jayson (May), his dad, all of his family. They are incredible people, and they build a nice car that never has any issues. It leaves it up to me to get the job done. It is awesome to see fans again in the stands at a race. Thank you all for coming out.”

The victory in Tulare was the seventh lifetime win for Roa in USAC West Coast Series competition. And it was the initial win in the series for May Motorsports. After two USAC West Coast races in 2021, the friendly driver has a win and a third-place finish. That puts him in the lead in the driver standings and May Motorsports is the leader in the owner standings. The next race in the series is scheduled for May 15 in Petaluma.

Saturday’s Sokola Shootout will be the first time Roa has raced on the USAC/CRA Series home track, Perris Auto Speedway, since November 2019. In nine appearances at the Riverside County track that season, he had one win and five top five finishes. The biggest win of his career came on the same half mile clay oval in 2017 when he won the second night of the prestigious Oval Nationals.

For fans who would like to attend Saturday’s race, spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. Advance tickets are available at the following link tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7. Due to COVID mandates, that is the only way to purchase tickets for this race. There will be no walk-up ticket sales.

Perris Auto Speedway is located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive (92571). The office phone number is (951) 940-0134 and the website is http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/.

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the #91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, Inland Rigging, The Golden Vibe Boutique, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout the year, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/.

To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

