Wilkinson Set For Double Duty Action in Nashville

Hueytown, Alabama’s Jolynn “JoJo” Wilkinson will have a busy night at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday night, as the 17-year-old driver will compete in both the Pro Late Models and the US Legends Car divisions at the historic speedway. Wilkinson will be competing during the 64th opening night at the 5/8ths mile and in both Friday and Saturday’s competition for the Legends cars in their “Spring Major”

Wilkinson last competed at Nashville in last October’s prestigious All American 400 where she was the only female in the field, finishing 12th out of the 42 entrants. Her return in Saturday’s 100-lap contest sees her steering the US Tank, Instacoat #11 Toyota Camry into the music city on high expectations. The Legends event on the inner quarter-mile will be her first career start in the popular half-scale race cars.

The US Legends Major kicks off Friday night. Gates open at 5:30 PM with racing at 7:00 PM. Then on Saturday, grandstand gates open at 2:00 PM and Bandolero/Legend racing begins at 3:00 PM; the stock car portion of the show begins at 5:30 PM. The Legends car event serves as an INEX nationals qualifier race.

Wilkinson’s 2021 season includes multiple appearances in the Allen Turner Pro Late Models at Five Flags Speedway and at Montgomery Speedway in the Show Me The Money Pro Late Models. She has seven appearances at Nashville scheduled including the All American 400 over Halloween weekend.

JoJo Wilkinson thanks her sponsors US Tank & Cryogenic Equipment, Instacoat Premium Products, Automart South, Turner Excavating, and GARC.

Jolynn Wilkinson PR