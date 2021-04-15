Progressive American Flat Track Racing Set to Invade Dirt Oval at Route 66

After a quiet 2020 season at Dirt Oval at Route 66, there is a ton of excitement and anticipation surrounding the action heating back up at the state-of-the-art Joliet, Illinois facility in 2021. As always, promoter Sherri Heckenast has a diverse schedule for this year including visits by the All Star Circuit of Champion Sprint Car Series and the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour, along with Monster Truck events, the world-famous Team Demolition Derby programs, car shows, and even a rodeo. However, one weekend stands out on the calendar, as the Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) series invades the Dirt Oval at Route 66 on Saturday, May 29 over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Celebrate Memorial Day weekend at the Dirty “O” and feel the rush of America’s Original Extreme Sport at its finest! On Friday, May 28, the amateur riders will take to the half-mile ahead of the Progressive AFT athletes who will tame the dirt oval for the Chicago Half-Mile on Saturday, May 29.

Gates will open both days at 3:00pm with Opening Ceremonies on each occasion slated for 6:00pm. Advanced tickets are now currently available for purchase for this spectacular by ordering online at www.dirtoval66.com or by visiting the direct link at www.etix.com/ticket/v/11075/the-dirt-oval

Advanced General Admission tickets for Friday’s amateur event are only $15.00 for adults, while advanced reserved tickets for Saturday’s Progressive AFT Chicago Half-Mile are only $35.00. A two-day advanced ticket option is also available for adults for only $45.00. Make sure to take advantage of this special advanced pricing as tickets on race day go up to $20.00 for adults on Friday, $40.00 for adults on Saturday, and $50.00 for a two-day adult ticket. Children 12 and under are admitted for FREE all weekend long.

Dry camping is available all weekend long at the Dirt Oval at Route 66. A single day of camping on either Friday or Saturday is $30.00, while you can camp on the grounds both days for $50.00. Keep visiting www.dirtoval66.com as the show nears for more information on this Track Enterprises / Top Notch event.