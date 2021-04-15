Turn 3 Motorsport Primed for Road to Indy Season Opener at Barber Motorsports Park

Series rookie Dylan Christie will round out the T3M entry list as driver of the #34 DCR USF2000 car. The 17-year-old karting talent and breakout formula racer has spent the off-season testing and training with the team in preparation for his Road to Indy debut and is ready to hit the ground running at this weekend’s premiere.



“I’ve had the entire off-season to look forward to and prepare for this event at Barber Motorsports Park,” said Christie. “The team and I have had many days at Barber to get up to speed and get the car dialed in, so I expect if we give it our all, the results will come. I trust in the training and preparation I’ve put in during the off-season to carry me to good results this weekend, and I’m excited to get the season started.”



Turn 3 Motorsport enjoyed a successful Indy Pro 2000 rookie season in 2020, finishing third overall in the championship with driver Danial Frost and sparking the ambition to expand the team’s presence in the Road to Indy with a USF2000 program in 2021. With three talented and diverse drivers representing the program, Turn 3 Motorsport is keen to get the season underway.



“We are really looking forward to the first event of the year at Barber,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “We have had a busy off-season expanding the team into USF2000 and preparing the drivers for the first race of the season. I’m excited to be to be part of the USF2000 championship with two talented drivers, Josh Green and Dylan Christie. I’m confident in their abilities, and I know they will push themselves to the limit. This will be our second full year in Indy Pro 2000, and I couldn’t be happier to have James Roe leading the line for our team. He is ready for the challenge ahead of him. All of the drivers are ready to go, and I know the team members are ready to go, too. Our goal will be to focus on ourselves all year and not allow any distractions from outside of our team. If we all stay focused on our jobs, the results will come. We are ready to get this season started.”



Weekend festivities begin tomorrow, April 15, with testing and practice sessions as a prelude to qualifying and Rounds 1 & 2. A full weekend schedule is detailed below.