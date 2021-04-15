Turn 3 Motorsport Primed for Road to Indy Season Opener at Barber Motorsports Park

Turn 3 Motorsport Primed for Road to Indy Season Opener at Barber Motorsports Park

After a fruitful off-season of testing and training, Turn 3 Motorsport is primed and ready for the 2021 Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires season opener at Barber Motorsports Park this weekend in tandem with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The sophomore team will enter the Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires with Irishman James Roe in addition to debuting in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship with Americans Josh Green and Dylan Christie.
 
James Roe will take the wheel of the #3 Topcon/Trintech Indy Pro 2000 car as a series rookie and newcomer to the Road to Indy ladder. The 22-year-old formula racer had a satisfactory run at Barber Motorsports Park during the official Spring Training last week where he ended up with the second fastest lap time in Session 2, setting him up with a solid starting point for Rounds 1 and 2 this weekend.

"I am extremely excited to be making my Indy Pro 2000 debut this weekend,” said Roe. “Over the course of the winter, I worked extremely hard to put myself in the best possible position to perform, that is from both a team and personal standpoint. We are looking very strong and are happy with the way in which we prepared. As always on the Road to Indy, it is going to be extremely competitive, and we are well aware the smallest of margins will make a big difference. A special thanks to all my partners who have put me in this position. It’s going to be great to have the fans back as well. Tickets for this weekend are sold out, so I’m looking forward to having a great crowd there to support us."

Josh Green in his #33 JHG Investment Fund/Mark Green USF2000 race car

Returning competitor Josh Green is set to pilot his #33 JHG Investment Fund/Mark Green USF2000 car on the challenging 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course after coming in with the fastest time in Session 4 at last week’s Spring Training. The 18-year-old will bring a season of experience with him as he joins Turn 3 Motorsport this year in the championship fight.
 
“I’m extremely excited for my debut weekend with Turn 3 Motorsport at Barber Motorsports Park,” said Green. “It’s been an amazing off-season, and I know we’re well prepared to hit the track running. I’m in the best shape I’ve been in and more importantly the strongest mindset I’ve ever had. I can’t wait to get going and get the ball rolling!”

Dylan Christie in his #34 DCR USF2000 race car

Series rookie Dylan Christie will round out the T3M entry list as driver of the #34 DCR USF2000 car. The 17-year-old karting talent and breakout formula racer has spent the off-season testing and training with the team in preparation for his Road to Indy debut and is ready to hit the ground running at this weekend’s premiere.
 
“I’ve had the entire off-season to look forward to and prepare for this event at Barber Motorsports Park,” said Christie. “The team and I have had many days at Barber to get up to speed and get the car dialed in, so I expect if we give it our all, the results will come. I trust in the training and preparation I’ve put in during the off-season to carry me to good results this weekend, and I’m excited to get the season started.”
 
Turn 3 Motorsport enjoyed a successful Indy Pro 2000 rookie season in 2020, finishing third overall in the championship with driver Danial Frost and sparking the ambition to expand the team’s presence in the Road to Indy with a USF2000 program in 2021. With three talented and diverse drivers representing the program, Turn 3 Motorsport is keen to get the season underway.
 
“We are really looking forward to the first event of the year at Barber,” said Team Owner Peter Dempsey. “We have had a busy off-season expanding the team into USF2000 and preparing the drivers for the first race of the season. I’m excited to be to be part of the USF2000 championship with two talented drivers, Josh Green and Dylan Christie. I’m confident in their abilities, and I know they will push themselves to the limit. This will be our second full year in Indy Pro 2000, and I couldn’t be happier to have James Roe leading the line for our team. He is ready for the challenge ahead of him. All of the drivers are ready to go, and I know the team members are ready to go, too. Our goal will be to focus on ourselves all year and not allow any distractions from outside of our team. If we all stay focused on our jobs, the results will come. We are ready to get this season started.”

Weekend festivities begin tomorrow, April 15, with testing and practice sessions as a prelude to qualifying and Rounds 1 & 2. A full weekend schedule is detailed below. 
Road to Indy TV
Fans can tune in to watch the action live on the Road to Indy TV app or on www.indypro2000.com / www.usf2000.com.
To stay up to date on Turn 3 Motorsport, follow the team on social media using the handle @turn3motorsport.
