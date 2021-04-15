Bimini Bon Boulash headlines Formula E's new influencer tribe designed for next generation sports fans

Formula E has today launched The Offset - Formula E’s new influencer tribe who will come together to introduce new audiences to the sport of Formula E and play their part in its vision to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing.

Dubbed The Offset, 50 creators will come together to form the tribe, with the first 25 UK-based influencers being announced today, who have a combined Instagram following of 7.6 million*. The collective is built on long-term relationships held directly by Formula E and will extend over time to include wider international markets. A pioneering move within motorsport, The Offset will inspire the next generation of socially conscious sports fans to follow, engage with and shape the future of this progressive brand of all-electric racing.

At launch, The Offset will include RuPaul’s Drag Race UK finalist Bimini Bon-Boulash, sports and entertainment presenter Josh Denzel, YouTube sensation Joe Weller and supercar vlogger Shmee150. The diverse nature of The Offset means their communities care about a range of cultural and lifestyle passion points all united by common values aligned to Formula E’s vision to accelerate sustainable human progress.

The pinnacle of electric motorsport, Formula E’s unpredictable, highly competitive racing is underpinned by equally powerful reason. Recognising the impact of sport as a force for good, Formula E was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, a mission which has since evolved to an all-encompassing race for better futures, as part of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement for motor sport’s positive contribution to society.

Members of The Offset have been carefully selected to align with this purpose. A blend of the real and virtual world, Formula E is a sport designed with fan engagement at its core. Through the Offset, Formula E will connect with new Gen Z audiences, and harness their drive to catalyse positive change.