Torgerson Racing Opens California Campaign With Wins On Friday and Saturday

Both 14-year-old Ashton Torgerson and 18 year-old Austin Torgerson earned victories this weekend in the hotly-contested Micro Sprint competition in California, with Ashton taking Non-Wing on Saturday at Delta Speedway and Austin grabbing Non-Wing at Keller Auto Raceway Plaza Park. Each of the wins came aboard familiar black and green Ten-J Chassis for the teenagers from Medford, Ore.

Torgerson Racing enjoyed a strong start to the season competing at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. with several trips to the winner’s circle. That success translated when racing against the challenging fields that assembled in central California this weekend.

Friday’s season opener in Visalia at Plaza Park attracted 24 Non-Wing competitors with Austin Torgerson timing in fourth and Ashton in eighth. Austin started third in the first heat race and finished third, earning the pole position for the feature. Ashton meanwhile started second in the second heat race and won, lining up seventh in the feature.

Austin Torgerson led all 30-laps in the main event, taking a 1.5 second advantage at the stripe. Ashton advanced to third at the finish. They also competed in the winged Super 600 class with Ashton finishing fourth ahead of Austin in sixth.

On Saturday, the team traveled north to Stockton’s Delta Speedway with an outstanding turnout of 32 Super 600s and 39 Non-Wing Micros at the 1/7th mile dirt oval. Ashton Torgerson qualified second in Non-Wing then finished second in his heat race. The feature saw Ashton charge through the field, taking over the lead on lap nine. He briefly relinquished the top position on lap 15 then never surrendered the position, enjoying a .716 second advantage at the finish. Austin ran up to third position in the main event but a broken axle ended his race with two laps to go.

Ashton finished 12th in the 30-lap Super 600 contest while Austin ran 14th after advancing through the B-Main.

Torgerson Racing races at Dixon Speedway this upcoming Saturday night in Micro Sprint action. The event will also be the final one with Brandon Coates as the team manager as he moves on to different opportunities. Cody Key has joined the team and Torgerson Racing will be based out of Fresno as it chases the exciting Micro Sprint action in California in 2021.

