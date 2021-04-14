Global Motorsports Streaming Channel MAVTV Now Available on Samsung TV Plus in India

Since launching in 2015, Samsung TV Plus has become one of the most popular OTT streaming services available. With its recent expansion, Samsung TV Plus offers 27 channels and growing covering news, sports, movies, entertainment and more in India. Pre-installed on all newer (2017-current models) Samsung Smart TVs, users can instantly watch Samsung TV Plus for free with just an internet connection - no download, additional device or subscription needed.



“We’ve seen an increased demand for new and compelling motorsports programming from across the globe,” said Dan Teitscheid, MAVTV Motorsports Network President. Ed Niemi, MAVTV’s Senior Vice President, added, “Our global partnership with Samsung TV Plus has allowed us to enter new markets during this critical time and bring premium motorsports content to enthusiasts and potential fans far and wide.”



MAVTV Motorsports Networks global feed is a 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports featuring programming from Lucas Oil Studios. MAVTV Motorsports Network will cater to the rise in popularity of streaming entertainment and feature everything from race events to car build shows. Samsung Smart TV owners can begin watching the world’s top-tier racing series and other premium motorsports content exclusively on MAVTV Motorsports Network through Samsung TV Plus.