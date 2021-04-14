NWES ready to launch the 2021 season in Valencia on May 15-16

With one month separating the competitors from the May 15-16 season opener at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series announced today a field of 26 entries representing 13 teams, while some other projects are still under progress.



Strong of a 1-2 finish in the Teams Championship in 2020, Hendriks Motorsport will once again enter three full-time cars. The same will do CAAL Racing and the newly formed joint-venture Academy Motorsport - Alex Caffi Motorsport. DF1 Racing will expand to four cars and provide support to a fifth Iceboys - DF1 Racing one.



RDV Competition, Marko Stipp Motorsport, 42 Racing will field two EuroNASCAR cars each, as will Not Only Motorsport, which is strengthening its effort in 2021. Speedhouse, Team Bleekemolen, Mishumotors and Solaris plan to enter one car each.



“We are ready to kick off what will be an amazing season and want to thank all our partners, teams and drivers for their confidence!” Said NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin. “Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Spain, Autodrom Most, Czech Republic and Brand Hatch, UK hosting the first NASCAR GPs of the calendar are already at full speed and we can’t wait to welcome back fans at the racetracks to experience the EuroNASCAR pure racing.”



The series will be as international as ever. The 13 teams entering the 2021 NWES season will carry the flags of eight different countries. Italy will be the most represented with four teams – Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport will represent both Italy and Monaco – and nine cars. Netherlands and Austria will count on four cars each, while Germany, France and Monaco will have three each. Switzerland will be represented by two cars and Finland by one.



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is ready to kick off the 2021 season on May 15-16 in Valencia, Spain with four exciting races at the iconic Circuit Ricardo Tormo. The regularity-based Club Challenge will also be in action on Friday, May 14. All the EuroNASCAR PRO And EuroNASCAR 2 races will be streamed live on the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series social media profiles – Youtube, Facebook and Twitch – as well as on Motorsport.tv.

NWES PR