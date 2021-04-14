Brody Roa Gets Third Place Finish In Usac West Coast Series Sprint Car Race At Hanford – Kcrp and Tulare This Week

Fresh off a third-place finish last Saturday night in the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series season opener at Keller Auto Speedway, Brody Roa will be back in action this Friday and Saturday, April 16th, and 17th, on The Dirt Track At Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield and the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare.

Last week was the first time since last September that Roa piloted the gorgeous May Motorsports #8M car, and the driver and car performed well. Of the 18-cars on hand, the Garden Grove, California veteran turned in the third fastest time in qualifying with a lap of 16.504. He followed that up with a knockout performance in his eight-lap heat race. Starting on the outside of the back row, he rocketed into the lead in turn one on the third circuit. From that point on, he drove away from the field to win by nearly a full straightaway.

For the main event, Roa started on the inside of the third row. In the early going as the field was sorting itself out, the 2017 series champ slipped back to sixth. However, by the fourth go around he had progressed forward to third. In a highly competitive outing, he see-sawed between third and fourth before securing third for good on lap 16 and staying there for the duration.

In addition to racing in the USAC West Coast Series, the BR Performance team slapped a wing on top of the famous #91R so Roa could contest his first winged sprint car race in the tough Kings of Thunder 410 Series. While there was no qualifying, in hot laps he was 17th fastest out of the 26-cars on hand with a time of 15.136. He started seventh in his first heat and finished ninth. In his second heat he ended up seventh. He started 25th in the 30-lap main event, kept his nose clean, got all his laps in and finished 22nd. While it was his first ever winged race, it will certainly not be his last.

This Friday’s event at KCRP will be an open 360 show. Saturday’s race will be back in the USAC West Coast Series, and Roa will come into that night second in the championship standings, only six-points behind the current leader.

For fans looking to take in this Friday’s action at Kern County Raceway, the track is located adjacent to Interstate 5 at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield (93311). Spectator gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with racing starting at 7:45. The track phone number is (661) 835-1264 and the website link is https://www.kernraceway.com/ The following the action swings to the Thunderbowl Raceway. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. The Thunderbowl is on the Tulare County Fairgrounds at 620 South K Street in Tulare (93274). The office phone is (556) 658-0909 and the website is available at the following link https://www.thunderbowlraceway.com/

Roa and the team would like to thank the following for being part of the #91R’s 2021 campaign. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Competition Suspension, Sander Engineering, Biker Bruce Fisher, Inland Rigging, The Golden Vibe Boutique, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Baldwin Filters and Jambo BBQ Pits. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Total Lubricants, Marina Pools, TJM Oilfield Distribution, Certex, and Biker Bruce for sponsoring the #8M.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition throughout the year, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information at the top of this release. You can also contact him if you would like to put him in your car in a USAC National Series race when his west coast schedule permits.

To view Roa’s online portfolio and learn more about the team, please click on the following link https://www.teamwithbrody.com/. Fans can also check out the team website at https://www.brodyroa.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/br91r/. To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/MayMotorsports8M

BRR PR