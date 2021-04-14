Praytor Renews Support of AIDB at Talladega

In what has become an Alabama tradition, Thomas “Moose” Praytor is teaming up with the Alabama Institute of Deaf and Blind (AIDB) for the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway. Praytor’s support of AIDB dates back to 2013 when he and former teammate AJ McCarron created special race used helmets for AIDB’s charity auction Race Fever. (Praytor/McCarron 2014 picture above)

“We consider Moose and his family part of the AIDB family,” said Dr. John Mascia, President, AIDB. “For many years Moose has visited with our kids and supported AIDB. While he is an awesome driver, his caring heart is what makes him a remarkable man and our champion. We are grateful for all he does for our children who are deaf and blind.”

With the main campus located in Talladega, Alabama, the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind (AIDB) is the nation’s most comprehensive education, rehabilitation and employment system serving children and adults who are deaf, blind and multidisabled with a myriad of programs designed just for them.

“Being from Alabama we take a lot of pride in our home state success stories and there isn’t a bigger success story than AIDB,” said Praytor. “We say we support them but the reality is the teachers and students have made Talladega a special event for us for years.”

ARCA’s General Tire 200 race at Talladega is part of a triple header weekend with the ARCA and Xfinity race on Saturday and the Cup Geico 500 on Sunday. The General Tire 200 will be broadcast live on FS1 at noon CST on Saturday, April 24th.

“The best part of racing with AIDB is the kids. Covid has changed everything in having kids at the track but we are hoping with changes made in Alabama between now and race time we can make that happen again.”

Hang on, it’s time to turn the Moose Loose!

MAX FORCE RACING: Max Force Racing is based out of Mobile, Alabama and is fielding cars in its 22nd season of competition.

Max Force Racing PR