Pennzoil Named Official Motor Oil and Lubricant of INDYCAR

Pennzoil® has become the Official Motor Oil and Lubricant Partner of INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, a new and dynamic multi-year partnership that begins this weekend with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst at Barber Motorsports Park.

The expansive agreement also includes Pennzoil becoming the sponsor of the Pennzoil Technical Inspection area at all 17 NTT INDYCAR SERIES events this season. Pennzoil branding will be placed on INDYCAR’s technical inspection transporter.

“Pennzoil has participated in the INDYCAR SERIES for many decades and during that time enjoyed much success, including the popular Pennzoil-sponsored Indianapolis 500 winners driven by Johnny Rutherford in 1980 and Rick Mears in 1984 and 1988,” said Patty Lanning, vice president, North American Marketing, Shell Lubricants. “At Pennzoil, we are proud to become the Official Motor Oil of INDYCAR to build on our success and legacy on and off the track in one of America’s premier motorsports series.”

Said Selda Gunsel, vice president, Global Commercial Technology, Shell Lubricants: “The extreme stress put on an NTT INDYCAR SERIES engine provides the optimal test bed for modern motor oils like Pennzoil Synthetics. The highly efficient and powerful engine technology used in INDYCAR has presented Pennzoil with an opportunity to innovate and prove that our made-from-natural gas motor oils can make a difference on the track.”

Because Pennzoil is committed to technology and technicians and shares a passion for cars with the experts, it also will celebrate the best mechanic in the series in 2021. Included in the partnership, Pennzoil will sponsor the INDYCAR Chief Mechanic Award, which will provide $50,000 to the chief mechanic of the entry that wins the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship.

“Pennzoil has deep roots in INDYCAR racing and is part of the sport’s proud heritage,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “Pennzoil is an industry-leading brand with huge name recognition and a fantastic partner that will engage with our fans in many unique ways, helping to bring the exciting action of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to more people.”

Pennzoil has been used in competition in Chevrolet engines in INDYCAR since 2012, powering more wins than any other motor oil-and-engine combination in that time. Pennzoil engineers continuously work on the motor oil that goes into the race cars on the track. The on-track performance and data serve as a laboratory for the motor oil Pennzoil introduces for passenger cars, helping make sure that drivers get the most out of their vehicle. Pennzoil Platinum helps extend the life of your engine and protects it for up to 15 years or 500,000 miles, whichever comes first, guaranteed[1] . That’s the same distance it would take to run the Indianapolis 500 … 1,000 times!

This year’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicks off with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst on Sunday, April 18. NBC will provide live coverage starting with a pre-race show at 3 p.m. (ET), followed by the green flag at 3:30 p.m. Coverage also will be available on the INDYCAR Radio Network.

NTT IndyCar Series PR