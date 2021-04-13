In a world where truthiness and alternative facts rule the airwaves, as well as the printed word, sometimes it's nice to find something that is, well, actually true!

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My former co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight W. R. Klemm, author of 'Realville. How to Get Real in an Unreal World.'

What was your first car? 1939 Chevrolet

What do you drive now? Toyota Prius

What is your dream car that you wish to own? Mercedes sports car

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? maybe

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Whatever I currently have checked out from the library

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Impressive innovator