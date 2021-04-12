Stephen Nasse Makes the Most Out of Rain Delayed Race at Greenville-Pickens

He might have had to wait an extra day and may have only led two laps, but Stephen Nasse made the most of the rain delayed CARS Tour/Southern Super Series HarrisonsWorkwear.com 150 Sunday afternoon at Greenville-Pickens Speedway.

Nasse, the defending Southern Super Series champion, held off current CARS Super Late Model Tour points leader Carson Kvapil who controlled most of the race at the point position.

Sammy Smith rounded out the podium after get passed by Nasse on the final restart and stuck on the outside allowing Kvapil to pass him for the runner-up spot.

All racing activities were washed out Saturday forcing teams to a single practice session before MAHLE pole qualifying occurred just thirty minutes prior to Sunday’s green flag. Jett Noland set fast time but it was Carson Kvapil who would lead the field to green after the Southern Super Series redraw procedure.

Kvapil would dominate the first 104 laps of the event before Sammy Smith would get his turn at the lead after teams pitted for two fresh tires on the lap 100 competition caution.

Smith made things look easy pulling away from his competition by 1.5 seconds with less than twenty laps remaining. However; it was Nasse who chased Smith down in the closing laps knocking off .20 seconds a lap to close the gap on the lead position.

Nasse would get lady luck on his side when the yellow flag would fly with two laps to go for a spin by Jake Garcia that collected Hudson Hadler in a big way. The incident would bring out the red flag to allow officials to clean up the incident in preparation for the two lap shootout to the finish.

Nasse would get the restart he needed and clear Smith in the process to claim the $10,000 winner’s check and bragging rights for the Southern Super Series.

Defending CARS Super Late Model Tour champion Matt Craig finished fourth while NASCAR Truck Series regular Chandler Smith would round out the fifth position.

For additional information on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour and the CARS Super Late Model Tour visit www.carsracingtour.com. Be sure to stay active and social with the tour by liking “CARS Tour” on Facebook, following @CARSTour on Twitter, and scrolling through photos on Instagram cars_tour. Additional series information can be obtained by calling the CARS Tour series office, located in Mooresville, NC, at 704.662.9212.

CARS Tour PR