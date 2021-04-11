Rain Showers Force Postponement of Saturday’s Bristol Bash To Sunday

Persistent rain showers creating saturated grounds at Bristol Motor Speedway have forced World of Outlaws, DIRTcar and track officials to postpone Saturday’s event at the speedway. The program will be moved to Sunday (April 11) afternoon.

Hold on to your tickets and wristbands. Anyone with tickets or a wristband to Saturday’s event can use them Sunday.

The drivers meeting will be held at 12:30pm (ET) with Hot Laps and Qualifying to take place at 1pm (ET). Opening ceremonies is scheduled for 2 pm (ET) with Saturday’s program of racing to follow for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds.

Tickets are still available for $45 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under.

