Formula E and UNICEF launch multi-year partnership to help children through UNICEF's new Safe and Healthy Environment Fund

Formula E today announced the all-electric racing series’ support for UNICEF’s Safe and Healthy Environment Fund, which aims to create a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment for children.

The three-year partnership builds on the success of the 2020 collaboration between Formula E and UNICEF focused on protecting vulnerable children and families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Formula E will now be supporting UNICEF’s Safe and Healthy Environment Fund, created to deliver environmental programmes and policy actions for children and young people around the world.

Formula E, like UNICEF, wants to accelerate positive change around the world, with its #ChangeAccelerated campaign to ensure children and young people grow up on a cleaner, safer planet. The funding from Formula E will contribute to programmes and policy actions to improve the wellbeing of over three million children. Projects supported by the Fund include initiatives to provide schools with sustainable energy solutions and reduce child exposure to air pollution through increased monitoring and advocacy.

According to UNICEF, children are disproportionately impacted by the effects of climate change. Nearly 160 million live in areas of high or extremely high drought severity, over half a billion in high or extremely high flood occurrence zones and an estimated two billion in areas where air pollution levels exceed standards set by the World Health Organisation. A sport designed for fans of the future and aligned to the FIA’s PurposeDriven movement, Formula E feels a responsibility to protect this next generation and will use its global platform to raise awareness of and amplify UNICEF’s work.