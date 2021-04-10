Logan Misuraca: “I’m still here and fighting”

Working her way through the path of any standard driver through go-karts, INEX Legend Cars and eventually Late Models, Misuraca has quickly turned heads with her speed and finesse not only throughout the Sunshine State but throughout the country.

Honing her skills in Pro Late Models tests and races, Misuraca is eager to continue that path with a plan to move into the competitive ARCA Menards Series by late summer or early fall with an eventual goal of becoming one of the few female NASCAR drivers in the sport’s top-three national divisions within a couple of years.

In 2020, she raced in the Pro Late Model division at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway, where she finished second in the championship point standings, earning three top-five and four top-10 finishes.

She also claimed the track’s Rookie of the Year honors.

“I’m still here,” Misuraca said. “There was a lot of hype with an opportunity to compete in the ARCA Menards Series earlier this season, but those plans fell through.

“Right now, I’m just diligently working behind the scenes on both marketing and racing making sure the next steps I take will be the right ones when it comes to my future.”

Without the full-time support of a sponsor, Misuraca’s on-track activity has been less than ideal, but that is not deterring her from giving up on what she has built over the last several years.

“I am 100 percent sponsor and marketing driven,” added Misuraca. “It takes a lot to go in circles and do it competitively, but I feel like even though I don’t have a wealthy family, I have their utmost support.”

Recently, Misuraca formed an alliance with fgrACCEL, an agency that specializes in Motorsports marketing and representation. The same agency is aligned with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf Jr.

Quickly, Misuraca and Graf Jr. have meshed well.

“I’m very thankful to be apart of fgrACCEL and working with someone like Joe (Graf Jr.) who has experience in ARCA and NASCAR,” she said. “I’m learning a lot about what it takes to be a successful race car driver, but I’m also knee-deep into learning more and more about the business aspect of the sport too.”

To keep her prepared for when the door swings open, Misuraca continues a strong weekly regimen.

“I have been working harder than ever in the gym and stay focused on iRacing as much as I can,”

Misuraca spoke. “And when I’m not in the seat, I’m at the local race track, asking questions and diving in where I can.

“I’m determined to move up the ladder this year and I need to make sure that I am doing what I need to do for not only my team – but everyone in my support system. I am pushing myself to that limit and ready to do more, much more.”

Strengthening her business sense, Misuraca has and is continuing to develop brand ambassadorships with products Rapid Reboot, Celsius, Just Live and RockTape.

She also has a longstanding relationship with Fortress Water.

“I quickly learned that relationships is everything in racing,” added Misuraca. “I’m very fortunate to have built several already and believe those connections will help me with the bigger picture moving forward.”

