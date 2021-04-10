New May 4th date for the 2021 NWES Drivers Recruitment Program

In consideration of the travel restrictions currently in place in Europe, a new date has been set for the 2021 NWES Recruitment Program. The NASCAR Whelen Euro test track of Fontenay Le Comte, France will host a Recruitment Day on May 4th. The NWES Drivers Recruitment Program will offer drivers the best opportunity to discover the EuroNASCAR V8 beasts and prove their skills behind the wheel before the start of the racing season. The best drivers will receive scholarships to compete in the 2021 NWES championship starting on May 15-16 at Valencia, Spain.



The NWES Drivers Recruitment Program has proven to be the best way to enter the world of EuroNASCAR. Experienced NWES Pro drivers support participants to discover the EuroNASCAR driving and follow their progress on track. Off track, each DRP driver meets the NWES president and CEO Jerome Galpin and the series’ organisation team to discuss his racing project and potential needs to join the series.



Several drivers coming from the DRP already found huge successes in Europe’s official NASCAR series, including 2019 EuroNASCAR PRO champion Loris Hezemans, 2020 EuroNASCAR 2 champion Vittorio Ghirelli and 2020 Rookie Trophy winner Tobias Dauenhauer.



“This Driver Recruitment Program has now become a highlight of our off-season,” said NWES President Galpin. “It’s a real pleasure to meet with drivers coming from all over the world to discover our EuroNASCAR! These past years we have seen a lot of very talented drivers joining us … and there is no best way to build the future than welcoming new talents! This is why we are here to help and financially support them to race with us!”



Following the test, NWES and its partners will offer to the best prospects scholarships to race the 2021 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The scholarships will go from 8,750 € – the Season Entry Fee – to 25,000 €, representing a good portion of the season budget.



The Drivers Recruitment Program is open to all drivers:

Top drivers wanting to make history and write their names in the NASCAR Hall Of Fame

Young talents willing to build themselves a NASCAR career

Female drivers eager to battle for the title and the Lady Trophy

Drivers wanting to compete at a high level and have great fun at affordable cost

Special development program for Karting drivers without car-racing experience

More dedicated scholarships ranging between 2,000€ and 4,000€ will be also available for beginners willing to enter the regularity-based Club Challenge and take their first steps into motorsports.



Drivers from all over the world can apply for the program and register via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . A participation fee of 900 € will be asked to each driver joining the Recruitment Program.

NWES PR