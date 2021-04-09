Tickets On Sale Now for ARCA Menards Series Race at Iowa Speedway, July 24

A limited number of tickets are on sale now for Iowa Speedway’s July 24 ARCA Menards Series race. Fans can lock in their seats now to catch all the exciting racing action as it returns to The Fastest Short Track on the Planet by visiting IowaSpeedway.com or by calling 866-787-8946.

Tickets start at just $19 and youth 12 and under are free. In addition to grandstand and Newton Club ticket options, there are also a limited number of Terrace Camping packages available along the backstretch and Turn 4 of the 7/8-mile asphalt oval. General camping will not be available for the event and all Terrace Camping packages must be purchased in advance.

Several protocols and safety measures have been implemented for fans in attendance. For more information on protocols in place for the ARCA Menards Series race at Iowa Speedway, please visit IowaSpeedway.com/protocols.

For more information about Iowa Speedway and the July 24 ARCA Menards Series race, please visit IowaSpeedway.com.

ARCA Racing PR