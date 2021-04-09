Miguel Gomes joins Marko Stipp Motorsport for the 2021 EuroNASCAR season

After joining Marko Stipp Motorsport’s Gasoline Gladiators for the final virtual race of the official EuroNASCAR Esports Series at Circuit Zolder, Miguel Gomes is now set to make his debut in the real world NASCAR Whelen Euro Series with the German team.



A 2020 NWES Drivers Recruitment Program alumni, Gomes will take the wheel of the #46 Marko Stipp Motorsport to compete in the EuroNASCAR 2 championship. He will be part of both the Rookie Trophy and the Legend Trophy.



The first driver from Portugal to compete full time in NWES, Gomes gained experience racing V8 cars and Late Model cars. After successfully attending the official EuroNASCAR recruitment program, the 41-year-old is now eager to make the next step:



“NASCAR has been my passion since I was a small child and to be able to race in an official NASCAR series is like a dream come true. I look forward to getting in that great looking V8 car and finally be part of NASCAR! Also, I look forward to getting to know everyone at Marko Stipp Motorsport and find out how we can improve together from race to race.”



The Lisbon based racer explains what drew him to sign with Marko Stipp Motorsport: “I’ve been in contact with Marko Stipp since early 2020 but then I wasn't able to race last year. We kept in touch and I watched their performance during the season. Besides being a very competitive team, they also have the #46 ride available, the number I always run with. So that was a sign to choose Marko Stipp Motorsport as soon as the conditions were met to do a full season in 2021.”



After allowing several racers to make their next steps in European NASCAR racing over the past two years, team owner Marko Stipp is pleased to find a new recruit with Gomes: “As a team, we are always excited to help fresh talents in extracting the most out of their performance and to nurture them. In terms of age, Miguel is obviously not the typical young rookie. However, that comes with the benefit of him already being experienced and having a stock car racing background. After all, it didn’t take long for us to be on the same page. We really look forward to getting the season started with him!”



Gomes is set to make his NWES debut with Marko Stipp Motorsport at the season opening rounds at Circuit Ricardo Tormo (Valencia, Spain) on May 15-16.

NWES PR