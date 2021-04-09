The NWMT held their season opener at Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, marking the first event at the half-mile track known as the “Paper Clip” in 11-years. Ryan Preece won the pole for the event with Ryan Newman starting second.

With eight laps complete, rain fell on the track resulting in a one-hour and 13-minute red flag period. Once track crews dried the track, Ryan Preece led the field over Tony Catalano, Ryan Newman, Kyle Ebersole, and Eric Goodale in the top five.

When the field saw the checkered flag, Eric Goodale scored his fourth career Whelen Modified Tour victory. Goodale, piloting the No. 58 GAF Roofing Chevrolet, started the event in third.

Pole sitter Ryan Preece, leading 110 of 200 laps, finished 12th in his No. 6 Riverhead Raceway Chevrolet.

Tyler Rypkema took home the second spot in just his 16th career Whelen Modified Tour start. Rypkema started the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 in 10th.

Justin Bonsignore led 52 of the 200 circuits in the No. 51 Chevrolet after starting the event at the rear of the field for unapproved adjustments. The No. 51 machine had a water leak following qualifying.

Max McLaughlin and Kyle Bonsignore rounded out the top five.

Taking home top 10s were Doug Coby, Tommy Catalano, Patrick Emerling, Woody Pitkat, and Jamie Tomaino.

Second-place starter Ryan Newman suffered problems with his No. 53 Curb Records Chevrolet and had to go to the garage on lap 48. The NASCAR Cup Series veteran wasn’t able to return and finished the race 29th.

The event from Martinsville Speedway will air on NBCSN at 4:30 p.m. ET. on April 15th.

The next race for the series will be at Stafford Springs on April 25th. You can catch the event live on NBC Sports Gold TrackPass.