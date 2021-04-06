Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Making Boothill Return This Saturday

Absent from Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway since 2001, the long-awaited return is set for Saturday, April 10, when the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network returns, along with the ASCS Mid-South and ASCS Lone Star Region.

Opening at 6:00 P.M., racing is set to get underway at 7:30 P.M. (CDT) with Limited Modifieds and Factory Stocks also on the card. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for youth 6-11, and free for kids five and under.

Three previous events in 1995, 1997, and 2001, just as many winners have emerged, with Tennessee’s Mike Ward taking the inaugural win. Arkansas’ Tim Crawley followed with “The Texan” Gary Wright taking the checkered flag.

Round 27 in Louisianan for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network since 1994; nine ovals have seen action with the National Tour, including Boothill Speedway. The last time the series was in the “Bayou State” was 2013 at Ark-La-Tex Speedway, where Logan Forler ripped into Victory Lane.

Boothill Speedway is located at 39 Daytona Dr. in Greenwood, La. Information on the track can be found at https://www.boothilldirt. com or by calling (318) 583-2040.

Mufflers are not required at Boothill Speedway.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Check:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Where: Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.)

Times and Other Info: Boothill Speedway

Pits Gate: 4:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:05 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler Rule: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35

Grandstand Admission: $20

Youth (6-11): $10

Kids 5 & Under: Free

Contact Info:

Address: 9144 Daytona Dr. Greenwood, La 71033

Phone: (318) 588-8816

ASCS PR