Torch Eyewear Returns as Official Sunglasses of Progressive AFT

Progressive American Flat Track announced today a partnership renewal with Torch Eyewear to remain the Official Sunglasses of Progressive AFT for the 2021 season.

Torch Eyewear is renowned for its world-class products that combines the best elements of American and Italian design. With unparalleled precision and craftsmanship, the Florida-based company’s products far surpass industry standards for optical quality and impact resistance, making them the ideal eye-protection for any outdoor activity and certainly Progressive AFT's riders, fans.

“Progressive AFT is a dynamic, outdoor sport and our partnership with Torch offers our athletes and officials with the very best in high performance eyewear,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. ”We are grateful for Torch’s commitment to supporting our sport once again for the 2021 season.”

Last season, reigning Grand National Champion Briar Bauman joined Torch Eyewear’s ranks of brand ambassadors alongside a number of leading figures from across the motorsports, fishing, hunting, and golf landscape. And now in 2021, Torch Eyewear will further underline the importance and value it recognizes in Progressive AFT by producing a Briar Bauman Signature Series Kennedy style in three colors ways, which will be available for purchase in the near future.

"Torch Eyewear is proud to continue our partnership with the best dirt track racing series and riders in the world," said Louis Wellen, CEO of Torch Eyewear. "Progressive AFT is known as one of the most historic championship racing series in motorsports. Torch Eyewear takes this partnership to heart and will continue to run the distance to stand behind Progressive AFT."

Next up, Progressive AFT roars into Atlanta Motor Speedway for its debut Yamaha Atlanta Super TT. Tickets for the Saturday, May 1, 2021 premiere event are available now at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3327/#selectTickets . For fans viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com