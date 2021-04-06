Lucas Oil to sponsor Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals

NHRA, Atlanta Dragway and Lucas Oil have teamed up to announce Lucas Oil as the title sponsor of the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals. 
 
As a long-time NHRA partner, Lucas Oil joins the finale of Atlanta Dragway. The 40th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals will serve as the final national NHRA event at the historic track.
 
“We are very excited to see Lucas Oil join the celebration of the finale at Atlanta Dragway,” said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “Lucas Oil has been a tremendous partner for many years with a strong passion for the sport and NHRA drag racing. The sponsorship of the final NHRA Southern Nationals is a perfect match.”
 
"We are excited and thrilled to join the NHRA Southern Nationals,” said Brandon Bernstein, Lucas Oil Director of Partnership Marketing. “The Lucas family is happy to join in the celebration of Atlanta Dragway."
 
NHRA and Atlanta Dragway look to the 2021 Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals as a finale to a remarkable track and the close of a great chapter in NHRA history.
 
For more information about the NHRA schedule, visit NHRA.com.

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

