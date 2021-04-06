Indian Motorcycles unveils 2021 Spring Collection

This week, Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, revealed its men’s and women’s 2021 spring apparel collections. Created for those that embody the Indian Motorcycle lifestyle, both men’s and women’s styles are offered across three distinct collections, including Heritage, Rogue and Moto Collections. Featuring premium quality and construction, the 2021 spring collection delivers a wider range of looks to appeal to Indian Motorcycle’s diverse and passionate riding community.

In addition to its wider variety of looks, Indian Motorcycle is also expanding its range of fit options. Within each collection, men and women can now choose from unique fits to suit their individual style and comfort preferences. The 2021 men’s line includes the choice of Modern, Classic or Rider Fit, while the women’s line now offers Rider, Close, Classic and the all-new Relaxed Fit.

“As our Indian Motorcycle community grows in response to our expanding model lineup, it’s critical that we’re also expanding our apparel selection to address the diversity of our owners and fans with respect to their individual preferences. We’re doing just that with the 2021 spring collection,” said Ross Clifford, VP of Motorcycle PG&A. “Ours is an extremely passionate and discerning community, and they wear the brand with pride, knowing they’re a part of something special. It’s our job to facilitate this by providing them with a full range of Indian Motorcycle branded clothing, riding gear and accessories that suit their style and fit preferences.”

Each collection is carefully curated using various perspectives, preferences, lifestyles and riding needs in mind. The three collections include the following:

Heritage Collection

The Heritage Collection reflects the pioneering spirt that Indian Motorcycle was founded upon and remains at the brand’s core today. Tapping into its history of fine craftsmanship, this classically-designed line of clothing and gear combines timeless design with bold branding details. The Heritage Collection is inspired by models such as the Scout, Springfield and Roadmaster. With 15 new styles, the 2021 Heritage Collection include men’s and women’s pieces, such as the Arlington Mesh Jacket, Arlington Mesh Gloves, along with Men’s Tobin Fingerless Glove, Men’s Deerskin Strap Glove, as well as a range of t-shirts and hats.

Rogue Collection

Blacked-out style personifies the Rogue Collection, as the range has been designed for those who prefer simple, clean lines with tones of black and grey. The Rogue Collection is inspired by models such as the Scout Bobber, Chief Dark Horse and Indian Challenger. For 2021, the Rogue Collection adds 11 new pieces, including the Men’s Tobin Mesh Jacket, Haydon Textile Jacket, Haydon Vest, Women’s Contrast Sleeve Hoodie and more.

Moto Collection

Indian Motorcycle’s Moto Collection is a contemporary moto-fashion inspired range, designed for those who prefer modern design, bold graphics and lively colors. The Moto Collection is inspired by models like the FTR and Scout range. Six new styles join the collection, including the Men’s Twin Pocket Plaid Shirt, Women’s Indigo Plaid Shirt, Women’s Textured Logo Hoodie and more.

The Indian Motorcycle 2021 spring apparel collections are available now at Indian Motorcycle Outpost and Indian Motorcycle dealers around the country. For more information visit IndianMotorcycle.com/Outpost or following along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.