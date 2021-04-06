NHRA partners with Authentic Street Signs

Tuesday, Apr 06 25
NHRA partners with Authentic Street Signs
NHRA has partnered with Authentic Street Signs to greenlight a collection of heavy-duty steel street signs and home décor that offer fans an incredible upgrade for their man caves, garage and patios. The licensing partnership was secured by JRL Group, NHRA’s licensing agency.
 
Authentic Street Signs brings a classic approach to American manufacturing. Known for their commitment to quality, they build incredibly durable, indoor/outdoor rated street signs exactly how they were made in the 1950’s. Heavy gauge U.S. steel, baked-on automotive grade enamels—these signs were made to last. Thundering across the finish line, these new NHRA street signs, along with a collection of their new laser cut steel emblem signs, and steel magnets, are now available for sale at www.authenticstreetsigns.com.
 
“With such a proud legacy, we are thrilled to partner with an organization like the NHRA,” says Mark Wollin, Founder of Authentic Street Signs. “We knew that the plastic & tin signs that you see everywhere wouldn’t cut it. Drag racing fans deserve something better. That’s why we’re excited to present these American-made, solid steel signs and magnets to fans everywhere.”
 
The NHRA Licensing Program continues to expand focusing on lifestyle products such as apparel and accessories, home décor, as well as items for the garage for the auto enthusiast such as automotive accessories, automotive tools, appearance and other automotive related products.

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

