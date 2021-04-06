32 Drivers To Participate in Indy 500 Open Test on April 8-9 at IMS

In preparation for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers and teams will participate in an open test Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9 on the famed 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.

Thirty-two car-and-driver combinations are scheduled to participate in the two-day session, which will stream live to race fans exclusively via NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock. The test is closed to the public.

Testing will take place from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (ET) Thursday and 10-4 p.m. Friday.

Veteran testing will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, with Rookie Orientation Program and Refresher testing from 1-3 p.m. Open testing will resume from 4-6 p.m.

 NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams and drivers scheduled to participate:

AJ Foyt Racing: Sebastien Bourdais*, Dalton Kellett*

Andretti Autosport: Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi

Andretti Herta-Haupert Autosport w/ Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian: Marco Andretti

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport: James Hinchcliffe*

Arrow McLaren SP: Juan Pablo Montoya*, Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist

Carlin: Max Chilton*

Chip Ganassi Racing: Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan, Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing: Cody Ware^

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR: Pietro Fittipaldi^

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan: Ed Jones*

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing: Sage Karam*

Ed Carpenter Racing: Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Rinus VeeKay

Meyer Shank Racing: Helio Castroneves*, Jack Harvey

Paretta Autosport: Simona De Silvestro*

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing: Santino Ferrucci, Graham Rahal, Takuma Sato

Team Penske: Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power

* -- Required to complete Refresher Test

^ -- Required to complete Rookie Orientation Program

