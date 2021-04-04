Paul White Takes ASCS Elite Non-Wing Checkers At Monarch Motor Speedway

Earning career victory No. 9 with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Waco’s Paul White was king Saturday night at Monarch Motor Speedway.

Trailing Scott Evans the first three laps, the race for the No. 118 ended on Lap 4. Giving White the point, the lead traded hands on Lap 13 as Friday night winner Keith Martin took over until Lap 15. With White again in command, the wily veteran was able to hold off the charge of Dalton Stevens to the tune of 1.307-seconds at the finish. Rolling through the field from 14th, Mason Smith took the final podium step, with Justin Zimmerman and Keith Martin making up the top five.

Justin Fifield was sixth, followed by Stephen Smith with an astounding 19th to seventh run. Chase Parson from 16th made it to eighth with Arizona’s Shon Deskins in ninth. Harli White crossed tenth.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating races next on April 9 at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco and April 10 at Abilene Speedway.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

Monarch Motor Speedway (Wichita Falls, Texas)

Saturday, April 3, 2021

Car Count: 30

Texas Aeroplastics Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman[1]; 2. 72-Harli White[2]; 3. 79X-Keith Martin[6]; 4. 20-Shon Deskins[8]; 5. 51X-Jim Gardner[3]; 6. 15-Jeremy Jonas[5]; 7. 33-Mike Merrell[7]; 8. (DNS) 43-Ryan Padgett

Pro Tech Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Cameron Hagin[1]; 2. 24-TJ Herrell[2]; 3. 99K-Dane Fields[4]; 4. 31-Mason Smith[6]; 5. 3S-Stephen Smith[3]; 6. 63-Chris Williams[8]; 7. (DNF) 51-Ben Saye[7]; 8. (DNS) 6D-Morgan Dowdy

SCP Polymers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 04-Kyle Jones[5]; 2. 1-Paul White[4]; 3. 99X-Dalton Stevens[6]; 4. 44-Jason Howell[7]; 5. 4C-Robert Sellers[2]; 6. 18-Devon Debrick[1]; 7. (DNF) 36-Bobby Nettles[3]

Myco Plastics Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Justin Fifield[3]; 2. 118-Scott Evans[7]; 3. 57-Chase Parson[1]; 4. 21-Michelle Parson[6]; 5. (DNF) 91-Cody Price[4]; 6. (DNF) 52-JD Fry[2]; 7. (DNF) 48-Caden McCreary[5]

BK Windows B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 51X-Jim Gardner[2]; 2. 4C-Robert Sellers[4]; 3. 3S-Stephen Smith[1]; 4. 15-Jeremy Jonas[3]; 5. 33-Mike Merrell[6]; 6. 91-Cody Price[7]; 7. 51-Ben Saye[8]; 8. 18-Devon Debrick[5]; 9. 63-Chris Williams[10]; 10. (DNS) 48-Caden McCreary

Top Choice Masonry A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 1-Paul White[3]; 2. 99X-Dalton Stevens[2]; 3. 31-Mason Smith[14]; 4. #1-Justin Zimmerman[7]; 5. 79X-Keith Martin[4]; 6. 49-Justin Fifield[6]; 7. 3S-Stephen Smith[19]; 8. 57-Chase Parson[16]; 9. 20-Shon Deskins[9]; 10. 72-Harli White[11]; 11. 44-Jason Howell[10]; 12. 24-TJ Herrell[12]; 13. 51X-Jim Gardner[17]; 14. 21-Michelle Parson[15]; 15. (DNF) 04-Kyle Jones[5]; 16. (DNF) 4C-Robert Sellers[18]; 17. (DNF) 15-Jeremy Jonas[20]; 18. (DNF) 5-Cameron Hagin[8]; 19. (DNF) 118-Scott Evans[1]; 20. (DNF) 99K-Dane Fields[13]