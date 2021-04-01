Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Launches First-Ever Virtual Fundraiser

Kyle Petty Charity Ride, Inc. today announced the launch of its “Walk, Run, Ride for 45” virtual fundraiser challenge honoring Kyle Petty’s late son, Adam. Registration for the fundraiser begins on Monday, April 5, 2021. Participants will have five weeks to fundraise before conquering the physical challenge of walking or running 4,500 steps or riding 45 miles on their bicycle or motorcycle over the course of five days – May 10 – 14, 2021. Every penny raised, every step taken, and every mile ridden helps the Ride keep Adam’s dream alive by raising awareness and funds to send children with chronic and serious medical illnesses to camp at Victory Junction.

“Walk, Run, Ride for 45” was created in lieu of postponing the 26th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America for the second time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“After receiving so many requests to hold a virtual event in place of the Ride, we are excited to deliver and open up the event to allow not only our riders, but also allow our fans to participate,” said Kyle Petty, former NASCAR driver, current NBC Sports racing analyst and founder of the Ride. “Our sole mission is to raise funds each year to provide magical camping experiences for deserving kids at Victory Junction. While we might not be having our Ride this year, our hope for the ‘Walk, Run, Ride for 45’ virtual fundraiser is to keep the Ride’s spirit alive while coming together to raise money to continue to support our cause.”

A $10 registration fee enters participants into the virtual fundraiser challenge, where they can then choose to fundraise individually or as part of a team. The top three fundraisers and top fundraising team will win the following prizes:

1 st Place Fundraiser: Four tickets to a 2021 NASCAR Cup race (conditions apply); a Zoom call with Kyle Petty; three Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America hats autographed by Kyle Petty; assorted Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America swag items

Registration for the event will take place Monday, April 5 through Sunday, May 9. Then, to honor Adam, former driver of the No. 45 car who passed away in a racing accident on May 12, 2000, participants are encouraged to complete 4,500 steps or 45-mile challenge from May 10 – 14, 2021. Participants can choose to walk, run or ride all at once on one specific day or they can spread it out over the course of the five-day period. Once they have completed their challenge, participants are also encouraged to share it on social media with a photo or video using #WalkRunRideFor45.

For more information about the “Walk, Run, Ride for 45” virtual fundraiser challenge and to register, visit bit.ly/WalkRunRideFor45.

Victory Junction – a year-round camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic and serious medical illnesses – has served as the Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of Adam. To date, the Ride has raised more than $19 million for Victory Junction and other charities that support chronically ill children, helping send 8,210 children to Victory Junction. For more information about the Ride, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.

