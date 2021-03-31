Progressive AFT Reveals Epic Track Design for Debut Yamaha Atlanta Super TT

Wednesday, Mar 31 13
Progressive AFT Reveals Epic Track Design for Debut Yamaha Atlanta Super TT
On the heels of a heart-stopping season opener at Volusia Speedway Park, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) released today its highly-awaited track design for its inaugural event at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS). On Saturday, May 1, 2021 the Yamaha Atlanta Super TT will bring America's Original Extreme Sport to the legendary AMS tri-oval just feet in front of fans seated in its historic grandstands.
 
With a blueprint inspired by and improving upon the 2019 DAYTONA TT, this racetrack will again utilize the legendary tri-oval asphalt straightaway as its high-speed front stretch, but an exciting addition for 2021 is that fans will be able to witness the exciting starting and finishing line moments on the same AMS asphalt start/finish line as their favorite four-wheeled legends.
 
“We are ready to put on a great race at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said Kevin Crowther, Chief Competition Officer of Progressive AFT. “This exciting new racetrack will definitely give the fans in the stands and at home a special experience unlike any other on our schedule.”
 
All Atlanta-area race fans are encouraged to secure their admission early. With advance purchased General Admission priced as low as $25, passes to this event are sure to sell quickly. The Yamaha Atlanta Super TT will offer free motorcycle parking, live music, food and the world's best dirt track motorcycle racing, all in a safely-designed open-air environment. Fun for the whole family, kids 12 and under are free with the purchase of Adult General Admission. AFT Events also honors our nation's veterans and first responders with a discounted ticket price with valid Gov-X registration.
 
An added bonus will be fan-area demo rides provided by KTM. Experts from KTM will be there ready to showcase their best-selling motorcycles and give fans a taste of the unique two-wheeled excitement of riding a KTM.
 
Tickets for the May 1 Yamaha Atlanta Super TT are available now for just $25 at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3327/#selectTickets. For fans viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.
 
For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

