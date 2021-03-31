Progressive AFT Reveals Epic Track Design for Debut Yamaha Atlanta Super TT

On the heels of a heart-stopping season opener at Volusia Speedway Park, Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) released today its highly-awaited track design for its inaugural event at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS). On Saturday, May 1, 2021 the Yamaha Atlanta Super TT will bring America's Original Extreme Sport to the legendary AMS tri-oval just feet in front of fans seated in its historic grandstands.

With a blueprint inspired by and improving upon the 2019 DAYTONA TT, this racetrack will again utilize the legendary tri-oval asphalt straightaway as its high-speed front stretch, but an exciting addition for 2021 is that fans will be able to witness the exciting starting and finishing line moments on the same AMS asphalt start/finish line as their favorite four-wheeled legends.

“We are ready to put on a great race at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said Kevin Crowther, Chief Competition Officer of Progressive AFT. “This exciting new racetrack will definitely give the fans in the stands and at home a special experience unlike any other on our schedule.”

All Atlanta-area race fans are encouraged to secure their admission early. With advance purchased General Admission priced as low as $25, passes to this event are sure to sell quickly. The Yamaha Atlanta Super TT will offer free motorcycle parking, live music, food and the world's best dirt track motorcycle racing, all in a safely-designed open-air environment. Fun for the whole family, kids 12 and under are free with the purchase of Adult General Admission. AFT Events also honors our nation's veterans and first responders with a discounted ticket price with valid Gov-X registration.

An added bonus will be fan-area demo rides provided by KTM. Experts from KTM will be there ready to showcase their best-selling motorcycles and give fans a taste of the unique two-wheeled excitement of riding a KTM.

Tickets for the May 1 Yamaha Atlanta Super TT are available now for just $25 at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3327/#selectTickets . For fans viewing from home, live coverage will be available on any device for only $1.99 a month via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com