Have you ever experienced something so traumatic that the only way you could move on is share it via the written word?

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Donald L. Vasicek, author of The Real Ghost.

What was your first car? A 1949 Chevrolet

What do you drive now? A Prius V

What is your dream car that you wish to own? I have it in the Prius V

Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Harlan Boben’s latest novel