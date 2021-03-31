Revved up with Waldorf - Donald L. Vasicek, author of 'The Real Ghost' Featured

Revved up with Waldorf - Donald L. Vasicek, author of &#039;The Real Ghost&#039;

Have you ever experienced something so traumatic that the only way you could move on is share it via the written word?

Since the first season of Speedway Digest Thursday Night Thunder, we have had the opportunity to work with Waldorf Publishing to get to know some of their authors, many of whom have a passion not only for the written word, but for speed!   

My co-host Mykkal Mulalley-Kapalo and myself have been grateful to the teams and racers that we have spoken with on the program, and during this unparalleled pandemic, we hope to provide you, our readers, listeners, and fans, a little snippet into some of the people who help make this the greatest sport in the world.

Today, we are pleased to highlight Donald L. Vasicek, author of The Real Ghost.

 What was your first car? A 1949 Chevrolet

What do you drive now? A Prius V

What is your dream car that you wish to own? I have it in the Prius V

 Do you see yourself ever buying a battery operated car? Yes

If you went on a road trip, what book would you bring? Harlan Boben’s latest novel

What do you think about Elon Musk and his advances in technology? Musk’s technological advancements are impressive while his racist and elitist views are not.
 
Stay tuned for more insights into the amazing authors of Waldorf Publishing in the coming weeks.
 
Be sure to follow Donald L. Vasicek on social media:
Twitter: TheZenofWriting
Facebook: Donald L. Vasicek
Instagram: donaldvasicek
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

